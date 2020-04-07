Royal Struggle: Kate Middleton Having A Hard Time With Public Life?

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has undeniably cemented her place in the British royal family. In recent days, she has taken over the spotlight together with husband Prince William after their in-laws left to pursue other endeavors.

Kate is always praised for being the ideal royal and has always been compared to Meghan Markle, but a royal correspondent claims that the mother-of-three is a different person behind closed doors.

Struggle In The Public Eye

When she married Prince William in 2011, Kate was pushed to the spotlight and was expected to hold the torch of the royal family. After all, she will soon be Queen consort.

Now, Emily Nash revealed in her documentary "Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen" that while Kate looks like she's demure in public appearances, she is most likely to be spontaneous when she is around her loved ones -- such as the Duke of Cambridge.

The royal commentator said that Kate is on her most relaxed state as often seen in informal moments, such as in any sporting activity where she is competing with her husband or if she is interacting with children.

"You get these fantastic, fun facial expressions, she looks to be really enjoying herself," Nash shared.

As per Nash, the Duchess is struggling to let her guard down in public because of the attention the British royal family receives.

"She's in a difficult situation because I think she's not always able to be completely spontaneous in front of the camera," the expert added.

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most scrutinized royals aside from Meghan and Prince Harry "because of the rise of smartphones and social media - that any tiny slip up or mistake she could make could go viral within seconds."

While Kate is reportedly very conscious of it and sees it as a challenge, she does not allow the high expectations to interfere with how she interacts with others.

Emily Nash said: "When you see her interacting and engaging with people up close, you really do get a feeling of warmth and genuine interest."

The future Queen is also reported to be the type of person who does research and reads up on every little thing about the charities she will be visiting and people with whom she will be engaging.

Royals In Action

Although there are some restrictions of being in the public eye and as a member of the royal family, the Duchess appears to be making her path pleasing the public.

During this challenging time in the U.K. and all over the world, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised for their action during the coronavirus crisis.

The couple helped those who are feeling anxious and unsettled amid the pandemic by launching a coping mechanism.

Royal expert Omid Scobie said on his podcast, "They helped launch mental health guidance for Public Health England that gave out a set of tips for anyone that is at home worried about this. "

Kate is also making use of her childhood education portfolio by becoming her children's teacher at home since schools have closed.

Aside from being a loyal member of the British royal family, Kate is also a dedicated parent when it comes to her children's education.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles