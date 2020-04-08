Insensitive! Kim Kardashian Blasted For 'Tone Deaf' Post Amid Coronavirus

No one and not even the coronavirus can stop Kim Kardashian-West from hustling.

The millionaire reality star has mastered the art of business and entrepreneurship, and she is taking every opportunity to launch her products.

All Kim K Knows Is To Hustle

When Britney Spears said "You better work, b***," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star took things seriously as she just recently launched her Smooth Essentials collection for her shape-enhancing undergarment brand SKIMS.

On her Instagram, Kim K showed off her signature curves in skintight pieces for her newest campaign line which will be out this April 8.

Following this, Mrs. West -- together with her momager Kris Jenner -- released a new collection from her KKW Fragrance called KKW x Kris in celebration of mother's day.

This will be Kim and the Kardashian matriarch's first-ever collaboration that is set to launch this April 15.

The KKW x Kris perfume is described as a "timeless" and "ageless" scent that commemorates the "unconditional love" between mother and daughter.

"Creating a fragrance together with Kim in time for Mother's Day was magical! We've talked about doing this for years, so to see our shared vision come to life has been amazing," Jenner mentioned on her IGTV video.

"Kim and I have similar tastes which makes working together a dream; we both wanted a classic, ageless scent that is beautiful and empowering for anyone who wears it and I think this fragrance perfectly embodies that," the momager added.

For A Good Cause

Moreover, the mother and daughter tandem also pledged that the KKW Fragrance will be donating 20% of profits to organizations supporting families and children during this devastating time brought by the health crisis.

The 64-year-old Kris Jenner added that proceeds will benefit the Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that -- as Jenner wrote on her Instagram. -- "provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry."

Kim K Criticized For Being "Tone-Deaf"

Although Kim K and her momager have good intentions for launching the product, their social media followers branded the duo as "tone deaf" for releasing the brand in the height of the coronavirus crisis.

One Twitter user wrote: "Omg your love of money has no bounds. Are you aware there are people in the world who HAVE NO JOBS?! People DYING? The least you could do is wait for this pandemic out before shamelessly promoting yourself. Completely tone-deaf."

Others blasted the 39-year-old reality star for being insensitive for people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

"Kim I appreciate your hustle but right now is not the time to launch new products. We are in a pandemic, 7 million of us are currently unemployed..... right now worried about losing my apartment, not being able to feed my family.....," another follower commented.

It was recently reported that the unemployment rate in the U.S soared to 3.3 million, which is said to be the highest ever.

The effect of the worldwide pandemic has been called the "catastrophic unemployment crisis" by the experts after unemployment claims filed peaked in the last week of March due to the impact of the dreaded virus.

