Coronavirus Horror: Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Virus Ruined Wedding Plans

The global pandemic brought by the deadly coronavirus has put a lot of major events, production, and gathering on hold. If it requires a crowd or basic human interaction, then it would be cancelled to prevent transferring or spreading the virus from one another.

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez is not an exemption to this canceled events due to the massive spread of COVID-19. The 50-year-old performer recently revealed how the pandemic has affected her wedding plans with fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Speaking to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at-home edition, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker opened up how their family has been keeping up with the whole home quarantine routine and how it messed up the much-anticipated wedding of the year.

In the interview released on Tuesday, Ellen said that the whole pandemic horrors has surely affected J.Lo and A.Rod's wedding and implied that the couple could be walking down the aisle "any day now."

"Any day now?" J.Lo responded with a laugh.

"Actually, it did affect it a little bit. So, we will see what happens now," she added.

The "Hustlers" actress explained that just like the rest of the world, everything was also put on hold for them, so the wedding plans are now like floating in the air.

"Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," J.Lo said.

"So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

J.Lo To Have A TikTok Wedding?

Since Jennifer and her fiance have been spending some of their quarantine time on the video-sharing app, TikTok, Ellen suggested that the couple could have a "TikTok Wedding" and have a grand celebration later on.

The singer is not too keen on the idea and simply said that she will think about it and could not make any commitments at the moment.

Speaking of TikTok videos, J.Lo shared that it was their kids' idea to have them do some hilarious videos. Just recently, the love birds took on the "Switch Challenge," where the couple would have to switch their outfits at some point in the video.

The clip posted on Alex's official Instagram account was a massive hit to both of their fans and now has over 5 million views.

Looking on the Brighter Side

Although their wedding plans were put on hold, the phenomenal pop star is trying to look at the brighter side brought by social distancing to their family.

"But having a reconnection with the family and Alex and not having to run around so much is kind of nice, too. So, making the best of it," J.Lo said.

She also shared how homeschooling her twins Max and Emme feels like together with A-Rod's daughters, Natasha and Ella.

"I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now. I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that," she added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles