Selena Gomez Makes Shocking Admission About Having A Boyfriend!

Ever since the year 2020 kicks off, pop star Selena Gomez has been keeping herself busy. She is releasing singles here and there, launching music videos, performing on stage, and also busy acting like a real boss babe in her new business venture "Rare Beauty."

With a lot of things on her plate, fans are still wondering how the 27-year-old singer is getting tons of energy and inspiration to be on top of things. While the speculations of having someone special has always been on the card, Selena made it clear that having a special someone is not on her priority at the moment.

Even though the singer is about to launch her new song entitled "Boyfriend," Selena said that she is not really thinking about entertaining guys anytime soon.

Even before the single drops together with the deluxe version of her "Rare" album, the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker already penned a lengthy Instagram letter to explain that she wrote the song long before the coronavirus health crisis hit the world.

"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" Selena wrote, alongside a photo of her profile showing off the word "Rare" tattooed on her neck.

"It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities."

The singer explained that she is in sync with the world praying for everyone's safety, unity, and recovery during these challenging times.

Selena also announced her effort to donate in COVID-19 relief efforts and vowed to raise funds and give every $1 from every order in her official store.

"Rare" deluxe version featuring songs like "Boyfriend," "She," and "Souvenir" will be out on April 9th.

Pouring Her Emotions Into Writing

Aside from extending help to those greatly affected by the global pandemic, Sel is also keeping herself busy through writing. But sorry to burst your bubbles, she is not writing new songs but pouring her thoughts using pen and paper.

In an Instagram Live session with Miley Cyrus last April 3, Selena revealed that she is dealing with the current happenings in the world through writing.

"I've been writing a lot. I think that that's been helping me process what's been going on," Selena said during an episode of the "Bright Minded" show.

She explained that she does it by concentrating and just letting the thoughts come out of her head. Selena said that after scribbling some words, she would later on examine her own thoughts and get to the bottom of why she wrote such things.

"There are moments where I just have to center myself and let the thoughts come in. Sometimes I'll write them down, and then completely just sit with," she added.

