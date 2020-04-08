Team Kim? Kylie Jenner MOCKS Kourtney Kardashian With THIS

As many know, Kylie Jenner has 169 million followers on Instagram. Recently, however, she uploaded some great content on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

On Monday, Kylie and her mom Kris Jenner shared a hilarious take on Kourtney Kardashian's iconic "ABCDEFG" moment from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Kourtney and Scott Disick sparred in the memorable exchange, which ended up with Scott baffled by Kourtney's literal alphabetical sayings.

Kris took the role of Scott, who kicked things off by mouthing along with the audio from the scene.

"So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?"

Kylie, playing her older sister's role, responded with "ABCDEFG" as she put on her oversized sunglasses before adding "I have to go."

Confused, the momager said, "What the heck does 'ABCDEFG' mean?" to which the cosmetics mogul responded with, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."

To finish off the scene, Kylie took a swig of Don Julio as the video ended.

These, however, seem to be just a fun mockery and the duo are just joining the TikTok bandwagon.

It is not the first time celebrities have re-enacted the famous exchange. Last month, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend Ashley Benson mimicked the same scene from their home.

More Kardashian Feud?

These are intense times for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and it is not because of the coronavirus.

On the first two episodes of the 18th season of the hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got into a physical altercation.

While all long-time viewers of the show are no longer new to such drama, the fight between the two eldest Kardashians was just beyond intense as it even left Kim bleeding.

The feud all started when Kim, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner were talking about Kylie being too sick to go to Paris for a fashion show. She was supposed to head to her makeup collaboration fashion show.

While no other details were revealed of her sickness, Kylie asked her mom to cover for her at the event.

Kim Kardashian, however, did not think that she could ever bail on a work commitment. The SKIMS CEO told her sisters that regardless of how sick she is, she would still go.

"If I were on my deathbed, I would still show up. Mom is used to Khloe and me, whenever, if we're sick," Kim exclaimed.

Mrs. West then subtly accused Kourtney of not putting in effort when it comes to filming their show, saying "You don't care about stuff."

That was when things start to take a turn for the worse.

"You act like I don't do s***. You have this narrative in your mind. I will f*** you up if you mention it again," Kim exclaimed.

The oldest Kardashianm, in response, started to punch Kim which escalated the brawl. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian jumped in to break up the fight.

However, Kourtney has had enough of the entire reality show drama. She took to Instagram to say that she has decided to take a big step back from filming "and just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow."

The mother-of-three also defended her work ethic, as many social media users judged her. She explained that raising children is indeed a job, emphasizing that it is the "hardest and most rewarding job" that she ever had.

Kourtney also revealed that she wants to focus on her children and her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

This is not the first time she has spoken about leaving the show, however. In 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to spend more time as a mother and "put more of my energy there."

This time, it looks like it is going to be for real.

