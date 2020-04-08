LOOK! Jennifer Aniston Creeps On Ex-BF John Mayer's IG Live

While offering some fanservice to his supporters online, John Mayer got a special visitor: her ex-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston!

On April 5, Mayer signed on to his Instagram and started his "Current Mood" show to talk about the late singer Bill Withers, who passed away last March 30.

"Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful," the 42-year-old singer said. "Four percent of the things that I say are useful. 100 percent of the things he said were useful."

The latter statement which Mayer uttered pushed Jen to react, slightly roasting him with three crying-laughing emojis in front of Mayer's 20,000 viewers. However, the reaction also made fans know that Aniston was creeping her ex.

Soon after the 51-year-old "Friends" actress joined the Instagram party, all of the comments that came after were about her and her unexpected cameo.



Jennifer Aniston: John Mayer having a serious emotional moment in a livestream: “EVERYTHING Bill Withers said was useful... 4% of what I say is useful.”Jennifer Aniston: pic.twitter.com/yU81bLCc7E — Archibald Octavius Jeffrey (@_JeffSchmeff) April 6, 2020

Two months ago, the two also made the netizens go crazy after a gossip emerged claiming that Mayer was involved in a potential love triangle between Jen and Brad Pitt.

An insider told NW that the singer was trying to win Jen at that time because he could not afford to see her again with Brad.

"John panicked when he realized things were serious between Jen and Brad, and convinced himself that she was his one that got away," the source said. "So in true John fashion, he engineered an innocent catch-up between them to gauge where she's at with Brad."

After the reports reached Brad, he allegedly told Mayer to back off since he is well-known as a "ladies' man."

But before the false stories conquer social media again, Gossip Cop clarified that the reports made by NW about the dramatic love triangle were totally not true.

Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer Relationship Timeline

The "Heartbreak Warfare" singer indeed is one of the most popular ex-boyfriends of "We're The Millers" star.

Jen and Mayer started seeing each other in February 2008 after they met at an Oscars party. They split months after but were seen together again during February 2009's Academy Awards. They ended things for good shortly after the said public appearance.

After their break-up, they continued to speak about each other in public.

Mayer, during his interview with Playboy, said: "I'll always be sorry that it didn't last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can't change the fact that I need to be 32."

He added that there were rumors that the Golden Globes awardee dumped him because "he was tweeting too much," and it became one of their significant differences.

Meanwhile, Jen also opened up right after their split and told Vogue: "He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human."

She then clarified that they still care about each other and that Mayer is a wonderful guy.

They may no longer share something special today, but it is clear they still want to be there for each other.

