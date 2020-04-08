Royal Escape! Meghan Markle Happy to DITCH 'Toxic Royal Life'

For Meghan Markle, leaving the royal family to live in Los Angeles was TOTALLY worth it.

Following the Sussexes' sudden relocation to Markle's hometown, royal author Leslie Caroll disclosed to Express.co.uk that the sole reason why the Duchess pushed their departure was because she wished to escape her toxic life in the royal family.

According to Caroll, living in the U.K. eventually became a struggle for the Duchess of Sussex, and the media attention they were getting became too much for them to handle.

Because of this, Meghan and Prince Harry jetted far enough sooner than expected.

Meghan's escape with Prince Harry and their 11-month-old son, Archie, was the easiest move to do since the Duchess already holds a visa in the U.S.

"Meghan is an American she can always work here in the U.S. without needing papers to do so; and her mother, Doria Ragland, lives in Los Angeles, so Archie will get to know his maternal grandmother, which is also a lovely plus," the royal author added, referring to how Meghan was able to hit two of her dreams in just a single move.

Furthermore, one of Meghan's friends rejoiced as the Duchess has finally escaped the "soul-crushing" and "toxic" life as a royal and can now breathe.

"She also felt like she couldn't be the best mother to Archie if she weren't her true, authentic self," Meghan's pal revealed.

The said friend also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan's choice to stay away from royal life is also to protect Archie since the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress saw Britain as a toxic environment that has "too much tension and pent-up frustrations."

Even BAZAAR.com's royal editor Omid Scobie thought that Canada -- or anywhere outside Britain -- is an ideal country for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Free But Chained At Home

They may be a few kilometers away from Meghan's mom now; however, the coronavirus pandemic is preventing them from seeing each other as they need to practice self-isolation measures.

According to a report from Enstarz, not meeting her mother led Meghan to feel blue. Additionally, with the fact that Doria is highly susceptible to the virus, the Sussexes needed to take precautionary measures and keep their distance first.

"Meghan is absolutely heartbroken-after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in L.A. was to be near her mum," a source told a British news outlet. "They've been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it's not the same."

Aside from leaving the U.K. because of its toxicity, one of the reasons why Meghan chose L.A. is probably because she wants to be near her mother now.

While waiting for the coronavirus to stop, the Duchess of Sussex has been using her time to plan her future -- including searching for several good causes she could align herself with.

Recently, Meg also had a conference call with her agents. Unfortunately, she told them that at the moment, she does not want to accept any acting roles.

