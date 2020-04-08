Royal Love: Queen Elizabeth II Pens Appreciation Letter For Healthcare Workers

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, continues to uplift the spirit of the people of the United Kingdom by sending them heartwarming messages in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the 93-year-old monarch once again penned a touching open letter in celebration of World Health Day. The Queen took this opportunity to honor the selfless service of health workers all over the world.

"On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world," Queen Elizabeth II wrote.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives, and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all," she added.

Queen Elizabeth, together with her entire family, sent their utmost appreciations and well wishes to all the medical frontliners risking their lives to make the world a better place.

The reigning monarch's message was released by Windsor Castle on Tuesday and was also posted on the royal family's official Instagram page.

Along with the heartfelt message is a video montage showing each member of the British royal family visiting medical health workers to show their support.

In the short clip, senior members of the royal family were spotted, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, together with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Other members of the royal family spotted in the video were the Queen's children, Princess Ann and Prince Edward.

Coronavirus Address

Queen Elizabeth's touching letter to the health workers came a few days after she made a rare nation address in relation to the ongoing health crisis.

The televised address was filmed inside the Windsor Castle's White Drawing Room, a spacious area where the Queen and camera operator could observe social distancing. As an extra precautionary measure, the cameraperson had to wear a personal protective equipment like the ones used in hospitals to prevent possibly spreading the virus to the head of the royal family.

In her recorded speech, the Queen acknowledges the suffering everyone had to endure while facing a global pandemic. She added that she understands how this crisis caused anxieties, grief, and financial burden to many.

She also gave a shout out to those people strictly following guidelines of staying at home and maintaining distance to prevent acquiring and spreading COVID-19. Queen Elizabeth II also thanked medical workers at the National Health Services (NHS), volunteers, and essential workers who are exerting extra effort to bring back the public's normal life.

In the end, she encouraged the people to be united in tough times like this, so everyone could all recover united against the deadly coronavirus.

The Queen also expressed hr hope that in the years to come, the people of the U.K. will look back on this difficult period and be proud of how they responded to such a challenge in life.

As of writing, the U.K. now has over 55,000 positive cases, with a total of 6,159 people already succumbing to COVID-19.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles