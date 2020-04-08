Talented Royal: Prince Charles SHOCKS Fans With Superb Recital!

After his unfortunate COVID-19 experience, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and the first in line to the British throne is back on his royal duties to accomplish his special project.

The Prince of Wales, being the patron of Wordsworth Trust since 1996, along with his other organizations, has recorded a poem "Tintern Abbey" written by the English romantic poet William Wordsworth, in celebration of his 250th birthday.

BBC Radio 4 unveiled the audio which was recorded over the weekend in Prince Charles' home in Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.





HRH has been Patron of pic.twitter.com/KIbPHaRM8l Today marks 250 years since the birth of poet William Wordsworth and to celebrate, The Prince of Wales has recorded an excerpt from his poem ‘Tintern Abbey’ for @BBCr4today HRH has been Patron of @WordsworthGras since 1996. #Wordsworth250 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 7, 2020



The 71-year-old prince chose to recite "Tintern Abbey" because it has the "power of the landscape to move us, is something rather profound."

Listeners admired the royal's "calming" tone of narration and even suggested doing voiceover stints like the Duchess of Sussex--whose latest project is a Disney documentary film called "Elephant."

This is said to be Meghan Markle's first non-royal deal after the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

However, her Disney collaboration received mixed reviews and even branded as "cheesy" and "shallow" by the critics.

Fans Praised Prince Charles' Wordsworth recital

Moreover, with Prince Charles' recital, fans flocked on social media to commend the royal's remarkable talent.

One user wrote: "He has a wonderful voice for narrative and a gift for the spoken word."

Another online user even suggested another recital from the Prince of Wales.

"Beautifully spoken your highness... Your voice is very soothing, please read some more."

Business as Usual for the Prince of Wales

Aside from his special project, it's been business as usual for the 71-year-old heir to the throne after he just recently opened a new hospital in London, dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

In less than two weeks, a plain convention hall was upgraded to NHS Nightingale hospital and has the capacity of 4,000 beds.

This was also said to be the first time that a member of the royal family has remotely opened an establishment.

In his video taken in his home in Scotland, Prince Charles mentioned that although he was considered as "one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly," others might have a hard time dealing with the dreaded virus.

"I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life," he said.

"This hospital, therefore, offers us an intensely practical message of hope for those who will need it most at this time of national suffering."

A few weeks ago, the Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal was diagnosed with coronavirus while the Duchess of Cornwall was tested negative.

After seven days of quarantine, Prince Charles was said to be out of self-isolation and is now in "good health".

As of this writing, the U.K has reportedly hit the highest daily record of fatalities due to COVID-19 at 854.

