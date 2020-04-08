Unbeatable: Kylie Jenner Retains Incredible Title!

It sure looks like Kylie Jenner has no intention to share one of her most famous titles.

Just recently, Forbes named the beauty mogul as the world's youngest self-made billionaire again, at the age of 22.

Status: Billionaire!

Apart from this, the mom-of-one is the wealthiest member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan with a net worth of $1 billion.

For two consecutive years, the reality star-turned entrepreneur remained unbeatable for the honor. This comes after she agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to multinational beauty company Coty Inc. for $600 million in November 2019.

Forbes added that the deal values the business at $1.2 billion, making Kylie a legit billionaire.

World's Youngest Billionaire Of All Time

Last year, the beauty mogul landed the prestigious title for the first time, which also made her the youngest billionaire in history.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took the spot from social-networking mogul Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire in 2008 at age 23. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates held the title in 1987 at age of 31.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Kylie told Forbes. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

Of course, the whole clan was "intensely" proud of Kylie's big achievement at such a young age.

"Wait I'm posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY," Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian-West wrote on her Twitter.

The SKIMS founder, on the other hand, has a net worth of $350 million and landed on 26th spot on America's Highest-Paid Celebrities.

It is not an overnight success for the 22-year-old beauty mogul, but she worked hard and made her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics the main source of her income.

Kylie Cosmetics was established in 2014 when she was just 17. It was reported that she launched her lip kits using $250,000 of her own money.

Interestingly, the first batch of 15,000 lip kits was sold out within a minute. A few months later, she released 500,000 lip products in six shades.

Not Self-Made?

The youngest from the Kardashian-Jenner brood, however, faced criticism over the fact that she is actually not "self-made."

Netizens pointed out that she was born in a wealthy family, thanks to her controversial sister Kim.

Forbes, on the other hand, cleared the designation and said: "We consider any person who built her own fortune, and didn't inherit the money, to be self-made."

Forbes 10 Youngest Billionaires

Aside from Kylie, the list for 10 youngest billionaires include Norwegian heiresses Alexandra Andresen (23) and sister Katharina Andresen (24), both with a net worth of $1.1 billion each through their multibillion-dollar investment company called Ferd.

Next is another 26-year-old Norwegian billionaire, Gustav Magnar Witzoe, who is the significant shareholder of salmon fish farming company Salmar ASA. It is also considered as one of the world's largest salmon producers, currently being run by his father.

Aside from their family business, Gustav is also a model as well as a tech and real estate investor.

