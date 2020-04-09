Ellen DeGeneres Hurts Fans With Insensitive and STEREOTYPICAL Quarantine Joke

There must be something wrong with Ellen DeGeneres if she compares her $27 million mansion to "jail."

Ellen is the latest comedian to fire off a tone-deaf joke in the middle of the pandemic, and it was quite clear she did not hit the intended target.

On Monday, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" returned to air after a three-week hiatus because of the mandatory stay-at-home orders in California.

Kicking off her show, the popular daytime talk show host discussed her experience of quarantining with her wife, former actress Portia de Rossi.

After giving words of encouragement to her fans, DeGeneres compared her new normal to being in jail.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what it is," Ellen said.

The host was being filmed by her wife while sitting in one of the comfiest chairs in her living room, fronting a luscious garden.

"It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay," she added, laughing at her own joke.

“I feel like I’m in jail,” says Ellen in this house pic.twitter.com/GbDe9rbXTk — Adri Says Revolt (@hello_adrii) April 8, 2020

Insensitive Joke

The "Finding Dory" star, however, hurt people with the joke for two reasons.

The first was similar to the backlash many celebrities have faced: complaining about being stuck indoors in their very expensive house.

One Twitter user compared DeGeneres' situation with the millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic, saying: "I bet she isn't utterly devastated by the last paycheck bouncing because her employer doesn't want to pay for her labor."

There was another user who tweeted: "I need to know who convicted Ellen DeGeneres that comparing luxury quarantining to jail was a smart thing to do."

The other heat she received was from the insinuation that "everyone in here is gay" -- sparking a negative stereotype and also making light of sexual assault.

One person tweeted that by saying everyone is gay in jail, "makes light of the abhorrent amount of rape that occurs between men in jail."

The remark also undermines the severity of incarceration and the lack of concern for those incarcerated during this pandemic.

While people are staying at home to protect themselves from the coronavirus, it is also sweeping through different jails and prisons in the U.S.

Different states already decided to release non-violent offenders to protect them from getting the coronavirus and in hopes of flattening the curve in their facilities.

Ellen DeGeneres' video of her talking about her home as jail has been taken down from YouTube.

Another Scandal

While she is doing okay, safely living in her mansion while enjoying her untouched hundreds of millions of dollars in her bank, it surely has been a rough couple of weeks for the daytime talk show host.

Twitter dragged the comedian after a viral thread surfaced in which several people share their horror stories about Ellen being mean, contrary to what she has been preaching on her show to "always be nice to people."

Though she did help and give money to a lot of people on her show, there were also stories about her reportedly being cruel or dismissive to people with disabilities, her own show's crew, and those who serve her.

Maybe Ellen should probably stay off her social media accounts for a while because her mentions are surely not flooded with anything positive.

