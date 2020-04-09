Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reveal Interesting Plan For Baby Archie's 1st Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are experts when it comes to adjusting to the situation.

After their infamous "Megxit," the couple learned to live their non-royal life in Canada before fleeing to the United States to settle in a secluded compound in Los Angeles.

As their son Archie Harrison turns one this coming May, a source revealed that the Sussexes are planning to mark their son's milestone in a low-key way.

Keeping Up With The Sussexes

Per US Weekly, an insider revealed that Meghan and Harry will have a small party in their L.A. home, but it will be just the three of them.

Since Archie is "an animal lover," Meghan wanted to create an animal-themed cupcake to make his birthday extra special.

Moreover, the former "Suits" star's best friend Jessica Mulroney was supposed to attend the said occasion, but the 38-year-old Duchess "refused to take any risks" with guests due to the health crisis.

It came after the city was placed under stay-at-home order in hopes to combat the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Archie's First Birthday With The Queen Was Canceled

It was earlier reported that the couple planned to celebrate Archie's first birthday in the Balmoral estate in Scotland together with Queen Elizabeth II. In fact, they "have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds."

The source also claimed that the 11-month old Archie seems to enjoy being on the outdoors just like her grandfather, Prince Charles.

"Archie loves being outside, and you can already tell he's inherited [Prince] Charles' passion for nature. He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he's just walking, he's into everything - he'll often end up covered in mud!" the source said.

When the Sussexes dropped the shocking news of their exit from the royal family, the pair made it clear that they wish to raise their son as a "private citizen" with a "normal" upbringing.

Meghan And Harry Fulfilling Princess Diana's L.A Dream

As of now, the couple is spending the quarantine period in sunny L.A where they reportedy purchased a property in the same area Princess Diana had wanted to live.

In 1997, it was reported that the Princess of Wales wanted to move to Malibu together with William and Harry, alongside Dodi Fayed who was her rumored boyfriend.

Fayed, who is an Egyptian film producer and the son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, was said to have bought a Tuscan mansion in the area months before the tragic incident occurred.

Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell mentioned in his 2007 interview with ABC News that the late royal looked forward to living in Malibu to start their new life away from the British press.

"She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys - nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment," Burrell shared.

