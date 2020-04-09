Royal Surprise! Prince Charles Shares Rare Photo Of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Prince Charles recently gave everyone an update on his health via a video posted by Clarence House. While it was great to see that the Prince of Wales is already recovering from the virus, royal enthusiasts were quick to notice a rare photo of the royal family on display in the Birkhall office.

Once A Happy Family

Last week, Prince Charles took part in the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital via a video conference. In a photo posted by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales can be seen sitting in front of a laptop looking all fresh and healthy.

While the photo was intended to show everyone that Prince Charles is in good and healthy shape, eagle-eyed watchers noticed the slew of photos atop his antique piano. It was awash with various family photos of his mother, including the Queen during her childhood and Prince Archie's christening last year.

But there was one snapshot that particularly caught everyone's attention. It was a picture taken during the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Royal photographers were able to capture that special moment in the spring of 2018.

On the photo were Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle featured alongside Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Everyone in the photo looked like they arre in a festive mood, too happy for the celebration. It was taken at Clarence House in celebration of the special event.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have recently been photographed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the happiness captured in the christening photo was no longer there. What once was a happy family has been divided by their heart's desire and public opinion.

A Slew Of Memories

Apart from the rare photo of Kate and Meghan, there was one photo of the 71-year old prince with his grandson Prince George. The photo looked like it was taken during the 2015 Earth Hour. Prince Charles was holding his dear grandson in a loving embrace.

There were other pictures featured during the video call, too. There is one of Charles and Camilla during their wedding celebration in 2009. There is also a photo of Princess Anne when she was still young. And there is a special photo of Prince Charles with his two sons -- Prince William and Prince Harry -- during the celebration of his 70th birthday.

And then there is a photo of Camilla posing with her children and their respective partners.

Will the royal family ever be caught on camera happily spending time together? At the moment, this might be an impossible question to answer. While the quarantine and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic is keeping everyone from being together, some members of the royal family are no longer in the U.K. to be with the rest.

Harry and Meghan are currently in quarantine in Los Angeles. The couple's exit as senior members of the royal family was made official on March 31. At this time, the two are working behind the scenes for the launch of their new charitable foundation and the many ways they can be financially independent.

