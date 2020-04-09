Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Finally Agrees On THIS For Their Children

Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt may not agree on a lot of things, but there is one detail about their children that puts them on the same page.

Finally, the two have decided to give "traditional schooling" to their children under their custody.

Traditional School vs. Homeschool

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that traditional schooling has always been something that Brad Pitt pushes forward. Their children's therapists agree with the 56-year old actor that sending the kids to a traditional school would be best for them.

Homeschooling will only isolate the children even more and that would greatly affect how they adjust to society. This stipulation in their divorce agreement would only apply to the ex-couple's five youngest children namely Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and the 11-year old twins Knox and Viviene.

Pitt and Jolie's eldest child, Maddox, 18, is currently a student in Seoul, South Korea at Yonsei University. A source told Us Weekly in March that Maddox is currently taking on his classes virtually as he is at home with the family due to the world health crisis.

"Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens," the source said.

On the other hand, the source added that the other younger children are following a routine that their mother has put in place.

"Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early every day and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterward."

Although Angelina enjoys the fact that she has all her children with her, the "Maleficent" star revealed that their son Maddox plans to return to the university once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

In an interview with DongA Daily on April 1, Jolie said that she is happy with the university their son Maddox is currently enrolled in.

"It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring schools, he'll be going back as soon as things settle," the actress added.

Jolie dropped off Maddox during his freshman year in August 2019. With that said, the Academy Award-winning actress could not help but feel proud of their son's milestone.

"He's ready and he's so smart. And I'm so proud of him. And I'm excited. I'm excited about his choices," Jolie shared.

Education Is Important

In 2016, Jolie talked about how important education is for their family. She further revealed that all her six children have shown interest in learning world languages.

"All the kids are learning different languages," the "Salt" actress told BBC Radio during "Women's Hour."

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Although Brad and Angelina are still trying to iron out the other details of their divorce, the two have reportedly moved on with their lives. The children under their care are getting all the love and attention of both their parents.

At the moment, Jolie has custody of all their children.

