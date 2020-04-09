Mommy Gaga! Lady Gaga Shares Big News About Being A Mother

Lady Gaga is set to make her "little monsters" proud as she considers taking things to the next level.

The 34-year-old multi-talented artist recently revealed that she is ready to have children..

Lady Gaga Ready Having Little Monsters?

In her interview with InStyle for their May 2020 cover story, the "Born this Way" hitmaker opened up about wanting to have a family of her own.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," the pop star admitted. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

The Grammy Award winner also shared a hilarious story of how she welcomes guests at her house.

"It's so funny -- everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'" Lady Gaga added.

As her fans probably know, the Oscar winner has been engaged twice: first is with actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016, and the second is with Hollywood agent Christian Carino after two years of dating.

Now, Lady Gaga says she is looking forward to making it to the altar one day.

The 34-year-old pop star is obviously in a love bubble with her boyfriend Michael Polansky after they made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks ago during their trip to Miami.

Cheers To "More Music" And "More Movies"

Aside from this, the New-York born artist revealed her goals in the coming years.

After her successful acting gig in 2018 for the romantic musical drama film "A Star Is Born" and her sixth studio album, Chromatica, Lady Gaga mentioned she wants to make "more music" and "more movies."

Moreover, the "Shallow" songstress seems to have a lot in her hands, but she is dedicated to support her charity, Born This Way Foundation. It is a non-profit organization founded in 2011 that aims to empower the youth and provide assistance in mental health and wellness.

"I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together," Lady Gaga added.

The "Edge of Glory" singer also said that although her "hopes and dreams" for her life and career may seem to be a lot to handle, she is eager to achieve it with the help of the people she truly cares about.

Lady Gaga Slams Retirement Rumor

In 2019, Lady Gaga revealed that she is "not retiring any time soon," as she told YouTube star NikkieTutorials on her channel.

The flamboyant pop star admitted that she enjoys living in her inspiration and sees to it that she does it "right away."

Apart from her foundation and her projects in the entertainment scene, Gaga confessed that she wants to make her cosmetic brand Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of her dreams.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles