Bye Prince Harry? Meghan Markle Excited to Return to Her Usual LA Scene

Due to their recent relocation to Los Angeles, fears have begun to arise that Prince Harry may feel isolated, as contrasted to Meghan who's thrilled to resume her life in Hollywood - the moment this pandemic is over.

As published in Express, royal commentator Angela Mollard states that Prince Harry may feel out of place due to being apart from Prince William and Prince Charles.

Joined with Zoe Burrel from the ROYALS podcast, Mollard indicates that she is concerned for the Duke of Sussex.

She emphasized that although Prince Harry is a strong person, he may be feeling vulnerable.

Mollard even stressed that the duke may be in danger since he has undergone therapy in the past.

"These stories do make you worry for someone like Harry, who has talked most recently about being in therapy for many years about the pressures that he's felt since his mother died," she stated.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on the other hand, was said to be eager to revisit her former lifestyle once the lockdown status in the United States has been lifted.

According to an article written by Holly Fleet, Markle was reportedly excited to go to her favorite places including the gym, exclusive restaurants and invite-only Soho club, which was rumoured to be where she and Prince Harry first met.

After years of being a part of the British Monarchy followed by the couple's shocking step down as senior royals, Markle, accordingly, has set her eyes to working in Hollywood.

It is expected that in addition to her celebrity friends like Oprah Winfrey and Elton John, she will be accompanied by her team based in Beverly Hills composed of Andrew Meyes who's in charge of her business affairs, Nick Collins as her agent and Rick Genow, her lawyer.

Markle reunites with her mother

As Roisin Kelly writes in Parade, it is also anticipated that Markle will reunite with her 63-year-old mother, Doria Ragland.

The two were said to have a close bond and are quietly spending the Easter together.

Doria lives in Windsor Hills in South LA and is staying near her daughter in a bungalow passed down to her by her father.

She's currently working as a yoga instructor and a social worker.

Meghan Markle voices 'Elephant' by Disney Plus

Now that she's back in Hollywood and earning her own money, Meghan has already finished a deal with Disney Plus.

As stated by Insider, she did a voice-over project for the new movie documentary called Elephant.

The launch of 'Archewell' postponed due to the pandemic

Harry and Meghan had a lot of plans after their step back from the throne.

Unfortunately, as reported by The Guardian, the launch of one of their biggest ventures, Archewell, was thwarted due to the COVID 19 crisis.

The couple indicated that the launch would be inappropriate since there are more pressing matters at hand.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan first intended to use the name SussexRoyal.

However, the Queen barred them from using the word "Royal".

When asked about the name, they disclosed that it was inspired by the Greek word "Arche" which meant a 'source of action' and merging it with the word "well" which suggests deep resources.

Noticeably, the name also resembles their son's, Archie Harrison, which was deemed to be an unconventional name for a member of the royal family.

