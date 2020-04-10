Khloe Kardashian Makes Massive Life-Altering Decision in 'KUWTK' -- Details Here

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian believes that she won't be able to find love anytime soon, that's why she came up with this life-changing decision.

On Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe laid it all out on how she feels being single.

"Get over it. I'm single, and I'm very f****** happy," said the 35-year-old mom-of-one.

Because of her desire to be alone right now caused her mom to be concerned.

Like any other concerned parent, the momager Kris Jenner started thinking about her daughter's future and recommended that Khloe should freeze her eggs.

The mother of an almost-two-year-old True Thompson admitted that she was apprehensive about doing it because she didn't think she would ever date again, and therefore, wouldn't have children any time soon.

After telling her best friend Malika Haqq that she wasn't sure if she wanted a second child, Malika was surprised to know that Khloe was unsure. Because since growing up, Khloe had a lot of siblings herself.

"You just have to ask yourself, 'Is this something I want to secure and make sure True will never have to experience being alone and not having the support system that you survived off of?'"

Khloe then revealed that knowing her daughter would grow up without siblings was her biggest drive toward wanting to have another baby, but explained that she was still unsure if it that is what she wants right now.

"It's okay not to be sure," said Malika, "But while you're in the unsure phase, why don't you just freeze your eggs?"

Malika compared her eggs to insurance, saying, "Once you do it, it's the best insurance policy you can ever have."

Later in the episode, the "Revenge Body" host had decided to go through with the process of having her eggs frozen, much to the delight of her mother, Kris.

In her confessional, Khloe said, "Just one to get you off my back. And just because there's no downside to it. So why not?"

The conversation comes after Kris Jenner asks if Khloe is dating her baby's father, Tristan Thompson, once again, after their painful split in January 2019.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch asked the blonde beauty, "Are you dating anybody?" to which Khloe responded with, "No. Not even thinking about it. Not since Tristan and I broke up."

She then tells her mom that she has friends who want to hook up with Khloe, but unfortunately, Khloe's focus is on herself and her daughter.

"Who knows, maybe I'll never date again," Khloe told Kris.

In another Khloe confessional, she explained that she didn't understand why being single was a bad thing.

"If I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering, and it should be more rewarded than being frowned upon."

Khloe had had a rough year after going through a public breakup with Tristan last year. The former couple has learned to co-parent their daughter, which Khloe reveals that they are currently in the right place with.

