'Pirates of the Carribean' Star Johnny Depp bears a striking resemblance to his 18-year-old son in a recent shirtless picture posted online.

Hollywood Life reports that Depp's son, Jack, whose actual name is Johnny Christopher Depp III, looked like a mirror image of the actor in a photo taken by his sister Lily-Rose.

It was shared by the 20-year-old Lily on her brother's birthday on the 10th of April.

What the Photo of Johnny Depp's Son Looked Like

The rare picture contained a shirtless and now-legal-adult Jack staring at the camera and holding a pencil and paper pad where he had been drawing.

With scruffy curly hair on his forehead, he was hanging out in their patio and basking in the sunshine.

He also wore black sunglasses and shorts that were colored navy blue.

As The Sun points out, Jack had a similar jawline and hair-style when put side by side with a 20-year-old Johnny Depp who was at that time starring in his movie debut Nightmare on Elm Street.

The uncanny similarity was undeniable.

Even Lily couldn't help but notice that her little brother looked exactly like her father during his teens.

She captioned her post with, "My little baby Jackie is 18... My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH."

According to Daily Mail, the shirtless photo was followed by pictures of them as kids.

These were in black and white.

The siblings can be seen making funny faces as children and as Mike Walter writes, the two were in a photo booth posing.

It was liked by fans and also received 'hearts' from celebs like Bella Thorne and Naomi Campbell.

Director Kevin smith commented on the post saying, "Jack is responsible for my single favorite flipped the bird in cinema history. "Moo! Moo! Moo! I'm a loser! Eh?" Happy Birthday, Kid!"

Another comment was from the actress Elizabeth Chambers who said, "Ahhh, I remember when he turned 10! Happy Birthday, Jack ️️️"

Surprisingly, the photos had been deleted has been deleted in the past and only resurfaced during Lily's birthday greetings.

This image is in lined with another rare 2015 photo wherein Jack Depp appeared in Paris Fashion Week to support his sister in the Chanel fashion show.

Jack Depp seems to prefer a private life.

As Johnny Depp shares in an interview back in 2014, Jack is a gifted draftsman. He is also talented in drawing and music but aside from school, his son wasn't interested in following the footsteps of his actor father.

Johnny Depp's Complicated Family Life

Johnny Depp's shares custody of both Jack and Lily with Vanessa Paradis.

Paradis is a model and is Depp's ex to whom he was in a relationship with from 1998 up to 2012.

In 2013, he was married to 33-year-old Amber Heard.

However, the couple filed for a divorce that resulted to a troublesome legal dispute.

In July of 2019, Depp made another allegation against Heard, which was part of an ongoing lawsuit on defamation.

He claims that in 2015, when Amber allegedly threw a bottle at him which result to him almost having his finger cut off, she also used his cheek to put out a cigar.

The intention for this, as Johnny says, is that she had been furious after having a conversation about a post-nuptial agreement with Depp's attorneys.

According to Depp's amended statement published in The Blast, he went to get himself a drink downstairs and she followed him right after and then began shouting angrily at him.

Johnny's response to this was drinking another shot of his vodka.

This was when Amber threw a bottle at him which injured his finger. And after this, he claims that she put a cigarette on his right cheek.

The Blast published a photo of Depp laying on his bed when he was taken to a hospital after the incident.

Noticeably, in the photo was Depp's bandaged right hand and on his right cheek was a mark.

This is where Johnny's legal team says that he had a cigar put on.

