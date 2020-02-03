Angelina Jolie Gave MASSIVE WARNING to Johnny Depp About Marrying Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard scandal is still not over. What started as divorce has gotten worse than that.

According to a report from the National Enquirer, the actor's longtime friend Angelina Jolie was not a fan of his then-fiancée Amber Heard, amid the promotion of Jolie and Depp's film "The Tourist."

The 2014 article reported that the twice-divorced movie star was concerned about the then 27-year-old Heard and her motives for accepting the then-50-year-old's proposal.

The report's original title said, "Angelina Jolie is giving romance advice to pal Johnny Depp, warning him he may be making a mistake marrying Amber Heard."

According to an unidentified friend of Jolie who spoke to the publication, Jolie pleaded Depp to get a prenuptial agreement before marrying the "Aquaman" actress.

"Angie is worried he is going through a midlife crisis and has become enchanted with the much-younger actress," the source claimed.

What Happened Between Heard And Depp?

Three years ago, Amber Heard filed for divorce from the actor. Since then, the two made headlines because Heard claims that Depp has abused her.

According to Heard's legal team, her now ex-husband has been "physically and verbally abusive" to her, "which has included angry hostile, humiliating and threathening assaults" whenever Heard questioned his authority or disagreed with him.

However, according to Depp's attorney, the actress is just attempting to "secure a financial resolution by alleging abuse."

Depp has denied all allegations of abuse and in 2016, they reached a $7 million divorce settlement.

In March 2019, Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit after Heard released an op-ed article on the Washington Post detailing her experiences as an alleged domestic violence victim.

Depp alleged that Heard's claims have negatively impacted his career. He also pointed out that it was Heard who violently abused him.

In April 2019, Heard filed a motion to dismiss Depp's lawsuit and detailed that the actor hit, choked and shoved her when they were together.

"The only way for Amber Heard to sustain her hoax is to shift to new lies," said Depp's lawyers.

Heard's lawyers claimed that Depp "publicly harass" their client and event attempted to gaslight the world by denying the abuse. Depp, on the other hand, said that his ex-wife just painted on the bruises on her body to make Depp look bad.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

The now-divorced pair is still in the middle of the defamation lawsuit.

Just recently, new information comes to light after an audio from a 2015 taped therapy session revealed that Heard admitted she hit Depp.

The Daily Mail obtained the recording, in which Amber can be heard opening up about her violent tantrums.

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you. It was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard told her then-husband, attempting to downplay her outburst the previous evening.

"I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you. I was hitting you."

On twitter, the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trended worldwide, with fans wanting justice for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

One twitter user said, "Can you imagine that all this time Amber Heard has been running around being an actual human rights ambassador, all while there were actual audio tapes of her admitting to abuse and shamelessly gaslighting Johnny Depp? The nerve."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles