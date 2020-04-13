Goodbye, Royals: Prince Harry Thrashes Royal Family Away

Prince Harry just thrashed and totaly got rid of the royal family from his life, making it look more impossible for him to reconcile with the members of the monarchy.

As Prince Harry embraces his new Hollywood life with Meghan Markle and 11-month-old son Archie, the Duke of Sussex suddenly refused to use his royal surname in the U.S.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry registered his name in a new body for his new sustainable and eco-friendly tourism firm, Travalyst. However, the documents showed that he did not use his HRH title nor his family name, Mountbatten-Windsor.

Instead of writing his full name, the Duke chose to list himself as, "Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex".

In addition, when the family-of-three moved to California, Prince Harry was referred to as "Individual Person with Significant Control" after he set up an office somewhere in Beverly Hills and London.

"Other professional, scientific and technical activities not elsewhere classified," a source said.

Unprecedented Choice?

To recall, before they officially stepped down as senior working members, the royal couple agreed to Queen Elizabeth II's requirement which bans them to use the word "royal" or their HRH titles in any of their businesses or projects in the future.

However, no one has ever predicted that Harry would drop his surname, as well. Moreover, he is also no longer using the surname Wales -- which he once used when he was still at school and in the army.

Typically, members of the royal family with HRH titles do use the last name, and they can go by the name of their father's title like Cambridge or Wales.

"The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor," the royal family website stated.

It remains unclear why Harry dropped his last name in one shot and whether it will be the only instance he wants to do it that way. But recently, reports about how Harry "misses his family" emerged, making it somewhat clear that he does not have any bad feelings toward the royal family despite snubbing them.

Not The First Time?

Although Harry did the said bombshell move, it was not the first time the Duke shrugged off the royal family out of his life.

Back in February 2020, he attended the Travalyst event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre where he asked a favor from the host.

He told the conference's host, former Labor adviser and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, to introduce him to the stage just as Harry, ultimately dropping the "Prince" from his name.

"So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," Hazarika said in his introduction of Prince Harry.

The sudden choice certainly separated him even more from the royal family and the whole monarchy, most especially as it clearly signified his detachment from them even before Megxit becomes official.

