Pitiful! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Get Heavy Disapproval

It seems like royal watchers are now refusing to support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they chose to abandon the royal family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, express.co.uk conducted a poll wherein they asked whether the people care about Meghan and Harry's new venture, Archewell.

The launching of the survey came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their new charitable organization's name since they can no longer use the Sussex Royal brand.

The news site did not mention the total number of people who participated in the poll. However, they revealed that 81 percent of their readers said that they no longer care about the royal couple and their new brand, while the remaining 19 percent of the respondents voted for "yes".

One royal watcher commented: "This pair become increasingly irrelevant as each day passes."

"Don't care at all. Can we stop now? Can we forget about them and just ignore them? Please?" another one wrote.

Prior to their departure, royal experts and correspondents already predicted that their exit would lead to something negative.

For instance, Valentine Low, the Times of London's royal correspondent, previously compared the two with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. According to Low, the royal couple of Windsor became unimportant people after the Duke renounced his throne, and they fear that it would also happen to Prince Harry and Markle.

The correspondent feared that time that their abrupt decision would affect the amount of support they could receive -- and it is indeed biting back on them now.

New Life, New Project

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan submitted the paperwork regarding their new foundation in the U.S.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," they told The Daily Telegraph.

Archewell, the name of their newly launched organization, came from the Greek word "Arche" which means "strength and action".

The royal couple aims to connect the concept of the word to the foundation they have been longing to build one day. In addition, "Arche" also served as the inspiration behind their 11-month-old son's, Archie, name.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they went on.

A day before the official Megxit Day, Harry and Meghan finally let go of their Instagram page @sussexroyal and posted a message for everyone for the last time.

"Thank you to this community -- for the support, for the inspiration, and shared commitment to the good in the world," reads the text on the Instagram photo posted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They also left a lengthy message which reminds their fans and followers to remain helpful with one another amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the Sussexes' last update, they promised to continue extending their hands to offer people help though they will not be around anymore.

