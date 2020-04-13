Coronavirus Beauty Essentials: 5 Nighttime Products For A Stress-Free Skin

The coronavirus may be preventing you from going out to get a breath of fresh air, but it does not mean that you should stop treating your skin right at home -- most especially at night!

While you might be getting stressed over the fact that you need to confine yourself inside your home to practice self-isolation, it is not a reason to ignore yourself and just eat, play and sleep at home all day. You need to take care of yourself, inside out!

In fact, this is the perfect time to glow up and take care of yourself more by having a stress-free skin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To achieve this, we listed the top five products on Amazon that you can use at night and fulfill your dream when you wake up!

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula

Thayers is a natural botanical skin toner that gives you a power of three in one bottle. This alcohol-free and undistilled witch hazel will noy only clean your skin but also tone and moisturize it at the same time.

If you are a fan of a not-so-girly scent, this toner is the perfect one for you, as it has a friendly aroma with a touch of aloe vera and soft rose fragrances. With that said, we are sure that it will not irritate your sense of smell in any way.

The greatest thing about Thayers is that it contains 195 percent more tannins that its competitiors, which can shrink your pores while lessening your skin's oil production.

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner, 100% Natural

Take care of the environment while taking care of your skin with this 100 percent natural toner from Dickinson's.

For people who produce more oils than the others, this toner is the best one for you as it removes all unnecessary oils and balances them so you can enjoy a smooth and gentle skin even when you are sleeping.

This is also ideal for expectant mothers who want to stay fresh amid the coronavirus pandemic, as this does not include any harmful chemicals that can affect the baby -- no dyes, no sulfates, no parabens.

Bioré Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Toner

We know that doing your skincare routine every night can be tiresome. But with Biore, you can now skip a night without compromising its results!

This toner can totally save your money and time since you can use this two to three times a day and still be able to achieve the clearer pores you always wanted!

If you are suffering from tiring acne breakouts, better add this to your cart to allow yourself to experience the power of witch hazel's astringent.

Not only that, it can also prevent future breakouts whenever you get too stressed about the coronavirus with its two percent Salicylic Acid formula.

Simplified Skin Refreshing Mist Toner

You can literally achieve a "simplified skin" with this USDA organic certified skincare product from Simplified Skin.

This 100 percent natural and organic toner helps your skin naturally achieve its perfect tone. Not only does it moisturize your skin for a fresher look, but it also acts as a setting spray and makeup remover at the same time. So much purpose in one bottle!

With its unique ingredient, Agua de Rosas, you can look as young as you were before the lockdown began!

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Stress Control Triple-Action Toner

Prevention is truly better than cure. Amid this coronavirus pandemic, Neutorgena helps you prevent acne with its microclear technology.

This product contains a revolutionary technology that is scientifically proven to remove excess oil off of your skin and directly put salicylic acid to the source of breakouts.

Clear skin amid the coronavirus crisis indeed!

