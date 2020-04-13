Coronavirus Beauty: 5 Eye Makeup Essentials You Need While Wearing A Face Mask

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a majority of the global population to to stay at home and be their unglamorous selves 24/7. It made the public put on their lousy house clothes, messy hair, and glam-enthusiasts were left with no choice but to ditch their regular makeup essentials and wear a face mask to avoid the virus.

Unfortunately, you have to wear your mask and hide a part of your beautiful face. But just because you are trying to be safe doesn't mean you also have to look rather common. Don't let the coronavirus outbreak change your A-list beauty game and unleash your charm even when it is required to put a face mask on.

So whether you are up for a quick grocery run, receiving a parcel delivery, or bravely sending donations to medical frontliners, here are the top five makeup essentials on Amazon you could use while rocking that face mask.

Facial Moisturizer

Even if you are sheltered at home, you still need to pamper your skin by moisturizing your face. Make sure to also take extra care of your skin by using a moisturizer with SPF protection. Sunscreen is a must even when you are all covered up as UV rays are everywhere.

Try Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer, which you can easily order at Amazon. It provides all-day hydration and restores your protective skin barrier by having a broad spectrum SPF 25. This moisturizer is also colorless, so you don't have to worry as it will not leave any stain on your mask.

Brow Liner

Since half of your face will be covered, make sure to accentuate your eyes so it will still leave a lasting impression even in the middle of a health crisis. Start framing the face by perfectly lining the eyebrows, use short hair-like strokes to create a natural effect and subtly highlight the existing eyebrow shape.

Fill your brows by using Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil with softly defines spoolie brush to help blend and achieve a natural-looking brow.

Brow Gel

Finish your eyebrow game by brushing the brow hair upwards and setting it with a high definition brow gel, like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel.

This tinted brow gel goes from shimmer to dry matte finish, which will surely make brows on fleek. The slight hint of color adds dimension to every stand of your eyebrows, make it look full and effortless. This product also comes in seven different shades, which you can easily buy online via Amazon.

Eye Liner

Again, today's beauty game is all about the eyes, so make sure that your eyes will stand out despite that huge face mask covering your gorgeous face. Level up your eye make up using NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner.

This waterproof and smudge-proof liquid eyeliner is perfect when you want to keep your eyes expressive while battling a pre-apocalypse period. There is no need to put full makeup on as a perfect wing line always saves the day.

Mascara

Of course, don't forget to put some love to your lashes and finish off your coronavirus subtle glam by using a volume-building mascara. The L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous mascara is perfect for your everyday pandemic look, as it gives you longer, fuller and natural-looking lashes minus the annoying residue and unwanted smudges.

