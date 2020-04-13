Prince Harry Silently Suffering in This Coronavirus Crisis Because of This!

Based on the new descriptions of Prince Harry, one can surmise that he is at wit's end and yet being quiet about it. New reports had it that the prince is feeling the regret of not being with his family during the COVID-19 outbreak. He's probably beating himself about it.

According to two royal experts, Angela Mollard and Zoe Burrel, both Meghan Markle and Harry must be struggling now. They have to make peace with the fact that they are not in it together with the rest of the royal family in this uncertain period. Now that they are living in the US and the world is composed of one state after another practicing lockdown, the whole situation is hard for them. Primarily because at this scary period, most people are with their families, and they are not.

In the said podcast, Mollard and Burrel claimed that they cannot not talk about the two. Ms Burrell said, "Of course we have to chat about Meghan and Harry who are now over in the US." To this, Ms. Mollard replied,

"Well we have been talking about being in it together haven't we? But they are not in it together, that is very different for them."

Ms. Burrell cannot agree more.

Instead of criticizing the two, however, Ms.Mollard said the whole thing must be a challenge for the two.

She also said it is highly likely that Harry is suffering from feeling irrelevant. With them in the United States and the world dealing with coronavirus, including the royal family, it is apparent that the world is not focused on them.

Ms. Mollard also said that his separation from the rest of the royals is simply a bad time.

"He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat with each other," the expert explained. As a result, Prince Harry must be suffering silently for feeling separated.

Prince Harry should not be feeling all these alleged negative emotions, though. It is not as if he would no longer see his family, once it's safe to travel once more. They have long made it clear that their strong links to the royal family will be maintained even if they are in the United States. Moreover, they are reportedly planning to visit the Queen in her Balmoral estate this summer again, if the crisis is over.

Moreover, he can do well to remember his reasons for leaving with Markle in the first place. As reported by Daily Mail, when joked that Baby Archie, one day learn the Queen's wave, Harry was quick to say that he has no plans to raise him like that. Being in America is natural for Baby Archie.

It's not as if there's nothing to do. At present, they are in isolation with their 11-month-old son in California and have recently announced Archewell, their non-profit organization. The two are incredibly proud of this and claimed that this foundation replaced their Sussex Royal.

