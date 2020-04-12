Royal Snub: Prince Harry NOT Teaching Archie The Queen's One Crucial Skill

The Megxit agreement has finally been realized and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now free to work and do what they want to do.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have said their goodbyes, but it's not just their royal work they are bidding farewell to.

Not Doing That

It has recently been revealed that Prince Harry is refusing to teach his son Prince Archie one of the Queen's most famous skills.

Since they decided to embark on a new adventure, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have emphasized that they want their child to live freely and not be confined within the bounds of royal life.

In an interview with Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Dr. Jane Goodall revealed that Prince Harry didn't want to raise Archie with the airs and graces expected of a royal.

Furthermore, the doctor said that Harry had told her that he won't be teaching his son Archie of the Queen's most famous wave.

The Queen's wave is done with a vertical hand slightly bent on the wrist. It's a classy gesture that speaks of decorum but still comes with the feel of a little excitement.

While Dr. Goodall suggested that Archie might learn how to do the royal wave, Harry was quick to respond saying, "No, he's not growing up like that."

This is in stark contrast to all of his brother's children. The public has seen Prince William and Kate Middleton's children doing the Queen's wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. Last year, Prince Louis, their one-year-old son, was spotted waving at the public for the first time.

Their decision to leave the royal family was fueled by their desire to raise their child in private. Prince Harry and Meghan were under the eagle eyes of the British media, and they didn't want their son to grow up in that kind of environment.

Some people thought their move to Canada was a good move, but when Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. a few weeks back, people started to ask what the couple's intention really was. Does moving to Hollywood really mean raising their child in private?

Goodbye Grandmother

Early this year, Harry and Meghan made their bombshell announcement through their official social media account "Sussex Royal."

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year and are starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their statement read.

The Queen, Harry's grandmother, was saddened by the couple's decision to leave. However, she said in a statement that they would "always be much-loved members of my family".

On behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Buckingham Palace issued a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles