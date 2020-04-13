Stressed? Keep Dandruff Away with These 5 Products from Amazon

Suffering from dry and itchy scalp? Here are a couple of ways to relieve it.

A few more tips to solving itchy and dry scalp

1.Never go to sleep or wear anything when your hair is damp

Letting your damp hair be confined to a cap or a beanie for a long time can cause uneven drying and cause flaking. If you sleep with your hair damp as well, it is easier for various particles in your pillowcase to stick to your scalp and cause irritation.

2. Wash your hair thoroughly

Though we believe in the good effects of the shampoos we use, it is always better to thoroughly wash them so they do not dry out and cause dryness, which can lead to an itchy scalp.

3. Increase your Omega-3 intake

Omega-3 are essential fatty acids that improve skin health. They help control the production of body oils and promote faster dermal healing.

4. Don't scratch vigorously.

As much as we believe that we can achieve instant relief by scratching our itchy scalp, we agitate the outer layer of our scalp. This decreases the protection it can provide and make it prone to inflammation. Instead of scratching, try to massage using the pads of your fingers gently.

Medicated anti-dandruff products are also important to maintain your locks from not having any dandruff.

If you're looking for the best ones to use, here are our top five picks for a dandruff-free hair.

Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Nizoral lives up to its fame as the longest anti-dandruff shampoo in the market. It is clinically proven to remove dandruff from your scalp and alleviate flaky scalp. It contains ketoconazole as its active ingredient in binding your hair's natural protein, leaving it manageable and suitable for various hair types. Aside from its anti-dandruff properties, it also aids in reducing the risk of hair loss. It is a staple treatment recommended by a lot of people for those suffering from itchy scalp brought about by eczema, psoriasis, or seborrheic dermatitis.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Developed to normalize the scalp to help control itching and flaking caused by scalp psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis. This dandruff shampoo contains 5% Neutar as its active ingredient that continues to work even after rinse. Not only it continues to work wonders throughout your next wash, but it also balances the scalp's pH, so it reduces the risk of inflammation. Coal tar treats oily, itchy skin as it has anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties. As good as it already sounds, it also comes in different types like Extra Strength, Stubborn Itch (contains menthol), or Scalp Build-up control, to focus on treating specific needs of your scalp. The variation is one of the reasons why a lot of users also claim this as one of the best anti-dandruff shampoos in the market.

Scalpicin Anti-Itch LiquidTreatment

This is for those who are always on the go-Scalpicin is travel-friendly, you do not need to worry about enduring an itchy scalp whether you are on the plane, on a road trip, or even just at the office. This small yet powerful liquid solution works immediately of scalp relief, allowing you to keep yourself active while being it handles treating your dry scalp. Its hydrocortisone gives you that greaseless and fragrance-free convenience so you can wear it confidently in public. Keep your psoriasis and eczema at bay no matter where you go.

Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo Bar (Heali Kiwi)

If you are looking for something sustainable, you can always rely on Ethique's solid anti-dandruff shampoo bar. Not only does it come with advocacy of environmental sustainability with its plastic-free packaging, it only can last up to months of use because of its concentrated solution. Its essential kiwifruit oil, coconut oil, neem oil oatmeal, and Karanja oils help in eliminating common scalp problems like itchiness and dryness. It also tames frizzy hair and gives it a beautiful, bouncy look.

Head and Shoulders Scalp Elixir Treatment

From the company known for its best dandruff shampoos, Head and Shoulder's Scalp Elixir Treatment allows users to experience instant soothing of their dry and itchy scalp while adding the right amount of volume to hair. Since it is formulated as leave-on treatment, it is easy to apply and with no rinsing required. This paraben-free and vegan certified product relieves itchy scalp using Royal Oils. Not only it helps in treating your scalp better, but it also contains zinc pyrithione that targets the roots of hair follicles, giving your hair the much-needed luster and volume.

READ MORE: Bathtime Upgraded 2020: 5 Shower Essentials You Thought You Don't Need But Do!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles