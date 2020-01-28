Bathtime Upgraded 2020: 5 Shower Essentials You Thought You Don't Need But Do!

At the end of a long, tiring day, all you want to do is to have a nice relaxing bath. Whether it's to wash away the daily commute dirt or want your problems to be washed away, there are a lot of health benefits of bathing.

Bathing reportedly has similar effects on your body as exercise, but it won't replace your daily workout.

Studies suggest that it will have similar effects on your body afterward because of the temperature. Taking an hour-long bath burned 140 calories according to a survey.

Another benefit is after getting out, and your mind will feel sharper, making you experience less mental fatigue. You probably already know that baths reduce stress, but it can also keep your immune health up.

By making a routine out of rituals like relaxing in the tub at the end of a rough day can improve sleep quality.

For many, bath time is a relaxing ritual, a sacred place to wash off the worries and indulge in an escape, both the mind and the senses.

A long, hot bath filled with bubbles and luxurious oils and scents can complete the ultimate pamper session. You may live with a tub or not have access to one, and there are still a few ways to make it equally as luxurious and relaxing as soaking in the bathtub.

Here are some of the things you can do to create a spa-like experience during your shower.

Ensure that your shower is clean.

When an environment is immaculate, that's the only time we can all truly relax. So scrub and wash any grime on the tiles, curtain, and shower.

Keep a routine of regularly cleaning your bathroom, so when the mood strikes, you're ready to wash it all away.

Add some plants.

Whether it's fake or not, having plans will add a hint of color to your space to make it more spa-like. Plants increase oxygen and purify the air. This will have the natural ability to relax your mind and improve your sense of being.

Dim the lights and light some candles.

Candles are a spa-time essential when it comes to making a relaxing ambiance. So before you turn on your shower, turn down or off the lights and light up the candles.

Add background music.

Play any music that's relaxing for you, be it meditation, jazz, or medieval folk.

Relax and indulge.

Deep condition your hair.

This deep conditioner is infused with biotin and coconut oil that's perfect in obtaining healthier and shinier hair.

It will also thicken the hair and perfect for all skin types.

Treat yourself to a mini facial.

Show your face some love by adding a clay face mask after rinsing your deep-conditioned hair.

This antioxidant face mask is packed with bentonite and kaolin clay, as well as retinol, vitamins A, C, and E that can detoxify, brighten, soothe and hydrate the skin.

Wrap yourself in a mini-bubble bath.

Using a loofah with a few pumps of this shower gel, you'll be able to wrap yourself in bubbles. Scrub away all the dirt in your body.

It's later-rich and softens the skin as well.

Turn your shower into a sauna.

With the steam of the shower, use these minty vapor shower tablets to clear your sinuses. It's a must-have if you have a cold.

Cover yourself in a fuzzy bathrobe.

Finish off the relaxing time with a chic yet comfy and cozy velvet bathrobe that's ultra-soft.

If you have nothing to wear and want to wear something comfortable to lounge around, this plush robe is for you.

