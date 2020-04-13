Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Mel Gibson's Mansion? THE TRUTH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not buy Mel Gibson's mansion in California. However, when they see just how amazing the mansion looks, the two might change their minds and reconsider.

Moving Again?

Harry and Meghan have recently moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island, Canada before the United States government declared a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, reports circulated that the Sussexes have bought Mel Gibson's mansion in Malibu for a whopping $14.5 million. A real estate agent based in Los Angeles reportedly posted on social media about Harry and Meghan sealing the deal of Gibson's home.

However, according to sources from the real estate industry, no such sale happened. The tweet of the said agent has since been deleted.

The royal couple might be looking into it, but there has been no such deal over the last few weeks. The firm selling the property on behalf of Mel Gibson has not confirmed any royal purchase.

The mansion of the actor is a five-bedroom home that defines what prime real estate in California is all about. Not only is the home stunningly beautiful, but it also has its own access to a private beach club.

It comes with two swimming pools, a private gym, and five acres of land. It's a total steal!

Several times over the years, the house has gone on and off the market from one interested owner to another. The "Lethal Weapon" actor was able to purchase the property from David Duchovny in 2008.

Making Their Move

Harry and Meghan moved to Vancouver, Island, Canada in January while they were working out their royal exit agreement.

Now, after officially stepping down at the end of March, the royal couple is also moving to work on their plan to eventually be financially independent.

If they do buy a home in Los Angeles, people would not be too surprised. Now that their Megxit agreement has been finalized and they are out of the bounds of royalty, the couple can now do whatever they want.

The royal couple may not be in their most ideal state at the moment considering the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems nothing is going to stop them. Despite being in quarantine and the self-isolation suggestion from the government, the couple remains hopeful that everything will go as planned.

As previously reported, Meghan Markle has landed a job at Disney. She was tapped to do the narration for a new documentary about elephants.

Harry is not taking things slow, too. The Duke of Sussex will reortedly be producing a series of documentaries for Apple TV+ with Oprah Winfrey.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an announcement about the launching of their new charitable foundation named Archewell. It will take the place of their Sussex Royal brand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their 11-month old son Prince Archie, are off to start a new life away from what they have been used to. Will they survive without the help of the royal family?

Hopefully, they would be able to prove to everyone that their decision was right, for them at least.

