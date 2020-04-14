FIGHT OVER? One Direction Sparks Reunion With THIS!

One Direction fans remain hopeful that they would see all five original members of the band perform on stage together again.

Interestingly though, the boy band is set to celebrate its 10th year anniversary this July, and they may be cooking something.

One Direction Reunion

For weeks, the clues have been adding up about the impending reunion of one of the world's most successful boy bands. The hashtag #OneDirectionReunion started yet another trend on Twitter on Monday.

Speculations about how the group is planning something special to mark their 10th year anniversary in July have once again circulated. In what can be considered as a surprising turn of events, all four members have followed back their ex-member Zayn Malik on Twitter.

There's no more bad blood indeed! Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne have all unfollowed Zayn when he announced that he was leaving their boy group in March 2015. His departure from the group has severed the ties he had with his former friends.

Recent events on Twitter, however, have ignited hope that their reunion concert this year will actually happen. Zayn has become more private about his affairs since he embarked on a solo singing career. Fans are waiting for the young singer to follow back his former boy bandmates.

Furthermore, the "Pillowtalk" singer's description in Google Search has changed. From being listed as the ex-member of One Direction, he is now under "vocals."

In addition, all their five albums as a boy band are back in Apple Music. Their banner image is an old photo of all five of them featuring Zayn Malik.

What made speculations stronger was when the band's official website was started back up and reactivated.

Fans Delighted

All these have truly made One Direction fans delighted. With over 22.4K tweets and counting, everyone could not stop talking about their upcoming reunion. Moreover, fans have been quick to share their thoughts about seeing all five boys perform together on one stage again.

One Twitter user wrote, "All 4 boys and the One Direction official account just refollowed Zayn I'm having a mental breakdown".

Another one couldn't help but express excitement and wrote, "They put ot5 back up on Apple Music. When you search for the list of 1D members, Zayn is on the list again. IS THIS A 1D OT5 REUNION? Loudly crying face."

"Ummm tf is happening? Why are all 5 of them back on Apple Music? Somethingssss happening Smiling face with 3 hearts #OneDirectionReunion," another fan posted.

The enthusiastic also just lost it when Liam Payne teased that they are putting together something special for everyone. He added that the band may have been in an indefinite hiatus, but they have been in constant contact with each other.

Payne told The Sun: We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice."

Liam also revealed that they have been seeing different things and listening to people's voices for a long time, which has been very interesting for all of them.

"There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around," Payne added.

Is the One Direction Reunion happening? The clues are adding up to it, but fans can never be too sure. Everyone remains hopeful the reunion would happen, at the perfect time.

