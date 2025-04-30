Meghan Markle's continued use of the HRH (Her Royal Highness) title has raised tensions within the royal family, especially as Prince William prepares for his future role as king.

A deal was reportedly made with the late Queen Elizabeth II that she and her husband, Prince Harry, would not use their royal titles when stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

However, the issue came up again recently after the Duchess of Sussex sent a gift basket with a note reading, "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

A source close to Meghan explained to The Daily Beast that the use of the title in this instance was personal and not for commercial purposes.

"Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes," the source stated. "While they do not publicly use 'HRH,' this was a personal gift, and their titles remain."

However, that interpretation is disputed by former courtiers and royal experts, who say that the Sussexes had agreed to give up all their HRH titles when they decided to step back from the royal family.

Prince William's Firm Stance

Meanwhile, Prince William's position on the matter is clear. One of his pals has revealed to The Daily Beast that the future King could not allow his brother and sister-in-law to use the HRH style anymore.

"There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found," the source said.

William is uncompromising in his belief that Meghan and Harry are turning their backs on everything the royal family stands for. "He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body. He believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for," the source added. "The idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him."

If you still somehow don’t believe that Meghan Markle was only in it for the title and ditched Britain as soon as she could to escape charity galas and rainy meet and greets, look no further than the fact she’s sending our packages to celebrity mates still using her ‘HRH’ title. pic.twitter.com/7JqzIOVA9S — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) April 29, 2025

Historical Precedents and Legal Implications

Legal experts and royal commentators have long debated whether the titles are something that could be taken away. The removal of HRH titles is not without precedent, but it typically occurs in the event of divorce, as was the case with Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. Nonetheless, others say the monarch may retract the title.

Former government minister and royal expert Norman Baker said the holding of an HRH title is a matter for the reigning monarch. "The law is not clear, but I have little doubt that as the bestowing of an HRH is in the gift of the monarch, the monarch could remove the HRH title," Baker explained. He also criticized the decision not to strip the titles when Harry and Meghan first stepped down, suggesting that such an action could have prevented ongoing issues.

Meghan's Public Reassertion of the Title

A royal expert told The Daily Beast that Meghan's behavior is raising important questions. "There were plenty of people at the time who said it was a mistake to make not using the title a mere gentleman's agreement rather than just removing it," the expert said. "This post may not matter in and of itself, but it raises a bigger question: What are they going to do if she simply starts using her HRH again?"