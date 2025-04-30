Austin Butler's upcoming role as Patrick Bateman in a new "American Psycho" reimagining is already facing backlash, including criticism from the casting director of the original film, who believes the actor's looks may actually work against him in portraying the infamous serial killer.

When "American Psycho", which starred Christian Bale, was in development in 2000, casting director Kerry Barden said Butler was more appropriate for a different role within that twisted world.

"I would cast Austin in Jared [Leto]'s role because he's that beautiful, and that's why we cast Jared, is because he's that beautiful," Barden told The Hollywood Reporter, referencing Leto's character Paul Allen — Bateman's coworker and eventual victim.

The new movie will not be a reimagining of Mary Harron's cult-classic adaptation but instead a reimagining of 1991's Bret Easton Ellis novel. It will be directed by "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, with a screenplay by "The Laundromat" scribe Scott Z. Burns.

Butler, who gave a breakout performance as Elvis Presley, will portray Bateman — the character that brought Christian Bale to prominence with a performance famous for its intense and chilling physicality.

While Barden acknowledged Butler's talent, he emphasized that aesthetic casting still plays a major role in shaping character perception.

"Jared is certainly a great actor as well, and obviously, Austin has a lot of depth as an actor, too. But not every person has that kind of beauty," he said.

Doubts Over a New Adaptation Voiced by Online Commentators

Fans have been split over the project since news broke in December that the 33-year-old actor would helm the project. On Twitter and other social media channels, however, many users argued that a new adaptation simply isn't needed and Butler is the wrong actor for the role of Bateman.

But Lionsgate is steamrolling ahead despite the pushback.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed confidence in the new direction.

"We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate," Fogelson said, per Deadline. "Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP."

The original film, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Willem Dafoe, and Chloë Sevigny, has endured as a cult favorite for its biting satire of 1980s consumerism and masculinity.

No release date has been announced for Guadagnino's "American Psycho" reimagining.