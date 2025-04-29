Kate Middleton returned to overnight royal duties for the first time since her cancer battle, joining Prince William in Scotland to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Prince William and Kate first met more than 20 years ago as students at St. Andrews University in Scotland and married April 29, 2011. The two have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are known in Scotland, embarked on a two-day visit to the Isle of Mull, visiting local community centers supported by their Royal Foundation, ABC News reported. The trip is particularly significant as it marks Kate's first overnight engagement since completing cancer treatment and announcing her remission in January.

The couple's visit has been warmly received by the public, with many praising Kate's resilience and her gradual return to royal duties. Observers expect her to continue easing back into public life at a careful pace, balancing her recovery with her royal responsibilities.

Royal watchers anticipate that she will selectively participate in more engagements throughout 2025.