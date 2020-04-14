Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Who Has The Better Fashion Style?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle became an instant fashion icon the minute they married into the royal family. Aside from their duties and responsibilities as Duchesses, fans have also been drawn into these iconic ladies' unique styles.

There is no denying that the ladies of the British royal family are not only leading in terms of inspiring causes, but also in the world of fashion. The "Kate Effect" and "Meghan Sparkle" do not only influence fashion trends, but also provides an instant boost and sales to the brand they are wearing.

Kate and Meghan are always in full power dressing mode as they represent the monarchy in their own way. While the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have their own distinct style, we cannot deny the fact that one outshines the other most of the time.

Now that Meghan is out of the royal family, let us finally put the competition to rest and decide who is the best royal fashion dresser of all time.

Bride Wars

Let us start with Meghan and Kate's wedding gown. The public always looks forward to a royal wedding, as it is like a fairytale turned into reality.

People are especially critical with the royal bride's wedding gown, as it will surely set the trend for other brides-to-be.

In 2011, Kate turned into a real-life princess with her Sarah Burton wedding gown with elegant lacy long sleeves and a not-so-revealing neckline. It featured a traditional Victorian corset with a modern twist that created a figure-flattering hourglass silhouette.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Meghan obviously took inspiration from Princess Diana's wedding gown with a minimalistic Clare Waight Keller wedding dress. It featured a conservative boat neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.

However, we can all agree that Meghan's gown lacked that "wow factor" that was expected from a soon-to-be wife of a Prince. Therefore, Kate won this round.

Preggo Style

Despite carrying a huge baby bump, Kate and Meghan never failed to make a fashion statement and shone in their own way.

Having to carry three babies in the past six years, the 38-year-old wife of Prince William has undoubtedly mastered maternity fashion. From casual Sunday dresses, royal engagement ensemble, to red carpet gown, Kate nailed all those fashion moments with a sexy bump on.

But Meghan's maternity style is a total game-changer when she started incorporating Prince Harry's clothes in her outfit. During her pregnancy with Archie, Meghan has been spotted wearing Harry's oversized khaki jacket and a blue puffer jacket. She also rarely wore maternity clothes and stuck to oversized dressed that could fit her growing bump.

Bold vs. Neutral Colors

We all know that royals have strict fashion rules to follow, but it doesn't say anything about rocking bold and striking colors as Queen Elizabeth II herself loves going out on public in vibrant-colored clothes.

They say one should dress for the job they like;, so it is probably the reason why Kate Middleton is not afraid of wearing bold colors just like the Queen.

Meanwhile, Meghan stuck to neutral colors of beige, brown, black, blue and white. She only wore bold colors during her last royal engagements before stepping down as senior royal.

It is clear that Kate rocks the royal fashion better than Meghan, and she is here to stay. She is the wife of the future king, after all!

