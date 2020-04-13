Royal Danger: Meghan Markle Warned Against 'Extremely Risky' Interview

While the world is busy dealing with a global pandemic brought by the deadly coronavirus, Meghan Markle is reportedly considering the offer to sit down for a tell-all interview in exchange for a whopping $1.2 million.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has been offered the said massive amount by a US-based television network if she will spill the tea on her and Prince Harry's controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

In case she accepts the offer, it will be the much-anticipated and biggest interview of the decade. It is also expected to echo Princess Diana's famous 1995 television interview with Martin Bashir, where she dished all the dirt about her failed marriage with Prince Charles.

A source close to the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress said that Meghan is considering to accept the interview as her way to win back the public enthusiasm.

"Now she's very much her own boss, and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their 'love' for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own," the source told a UK news outlet.

Public Warning

While a no-holds-barred interview may sound like a good idea to redeem Meghan and Harry's reputation, some people think it is a very risky decision. Twitter users warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to avoid having such kind of interview as it may only backfire on them.

"Not a good idea. It's backfired on so many Royals when they tried to 'tell their side' (most recently Andrew of course but Charles & Diana also)," Twitter user @TheRoyalCrownUK said.

Others said that if Meghan's objective is to win the public's trust, then an explosive interview would not work. But if the motivation is to earn money, it could work but will still stain her image.

"If she does the tell-all, it really doesn't set the best example. Everyone will believe she really did marry Harry for money and publicity," another Twitter user added.

Previous Royal Tell-All Interviews

Back in 1995, Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales also did a historical tell-all interview with Martin Bashir. While the public admired her for such bravery to spill the tea, royal author Penny Junor said that it did not sit well with the royal family.

Penny said that the interview led to Queen Elizabeth losing her patience with her daughter-in-law.

"The Queen finally lost her patience. This public mud-slinging wasn't just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes," the royal author said.

Prince Andrew also recently had a bombshell interview with BBC to clear his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But instead of clearing his name, the messy interview also backfired at him and received major backlash from the public.

A few days after the said interview, the Duke of York decided to step down from his royal duties due to the height of the controversy.

