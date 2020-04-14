Hailey Baldwin Makes Surprising Confession About Having A Baby With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin transitioned their relationship from friends to fiance and now as husband and wife.

After the couple announced their marriage in 2018, their relationship has been heavily scrutinized by the public -- with some even predicting that their union would not last.

However, it appears that the Canadian star and the Arizona-born supermodel have defied the odds and are seemingly very happy with each other's company.

Little Justin or Little Hailey Anytime Soon?

Fans have eager to know if there are any baby plans in the future for the two. However, sorry to burst your bubble, but Hailey will not be having children any time soon.

Although the duo has been vocal about starting their own family, the 23-year-old IMG model told Glamour UK that she is on birth control right now so she cannot get pregnant.

"I'm on a birth control now where I don't have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too. My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there's cleaner air than when I'm in New York or Los Angeles," Hailey explained.

Furthermore, in her Vogue Arabia interview in 2018, the Tommy Hilfiger muse expressed her plans to have kids. However, she admitted that she does not picture them starting a family "anytime soon."

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own, I would say that now, that's a closer reality," Hailey said at the time.

Justin and Hailey Gets Real with their Marriage

Moreover, the couple has previously opened up about their marriage and described it as "very hard."

They also shared how their relationship is not as perfect as it seems online, but they have taken steps to work on it such as seeing a marriage counselor.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard," Justin told Vogue in their February 2019 cover.

Hailey, on the other hand, agreed with her husband and said: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice."

The blonde beauty added that although marriage is not a walk in the park at first, there was still "something beautiful" about being married and how the two of them were committed to grow as a couple.

How the Couple Spends Quarantine Together

The young couple is currently practicing social distancing at their $5 million home in Ontario, Canada, all while spending some R&R amid the pandemic.

During her Instagram Live interview with Us Weekly, Hailey described how they spent the time quarantining in their lakefront, 9,000 square-foot estate in Bieber's hometown.

"We have a place out here and we're super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around," Hailey said. "I swear I feel like I've gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year."

