'Secret' One Direction Reunion with Zayn Malik Happening: New 1D Song in the Works?

Let's go crazy, crazy, crazy 'til we see the sun as One Direction, who have not performed together since 2015, is reportedly planning to mark their 10th anniversary with a reunion special.

Page Six reports that the former 4-member band has a lot in store for Directioners this year, with ideas ranging from having a TV special to even a new song.

Unfortunately, there will be no One Direction tour in the works, as Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne have reportedly ruled it out.

After Zayn Malik famously quit the band in 2015, one year later, One Direction went on hiatus.

A source close to the news portal said, "There's still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment, anything they do would have to be done virtually."

The current coronavirus crisis has reportedly helped unite the five-member band again, including Zayn, putting their differences into perspective as they work towards one common goal.

The source added, "But there's a lot of goodwill between them now, and they want to make something happen."

Another insider dished out to Page Six that each of the boys is thankful for the fans who have been loyal to them for ten years. Their 10-year anniversary is on July 23.

"Despite each of their solo successes, each of them knows that the greatest thanks they can give to their fans are for them to do something together in tribute to where things began."

One Direction Reunion - For Real?

The Daily Mail first reported that on Monday, the 1D members re-followed Zayn on Twitter.

On Monday, a 1D-related hashtag was the number one topic on Twitter worldwide.

#OneDirectionReunion trended after all the boys followed Zayn again following his departure from One Direction and cutting all ties with his former bandmates.

Zayn, however, has yet to follow them back.

Aside from that, it was noticed that the "Pillowtalk" singer is now listed as "vocals" instead of once being listed as "ex-member" on Google.

It was also revealed that all of the albums of One Direction are back on the streaming platform Apple Music, with its banner even changed to feature an old photo that included Zayn.

The 1D website has also been reactivated.

Rumors of their reported reunion came after Liam Payne speaking to The Sun who confirmed that they are trying to make "something happen."

The "Strip That Down" hitmaker told the publication that he and the rest of the members have been "speaking together a lot over the last few weeks."

Liam further added that though they are all working on different things at the moment, all 1D members are trying to make it happen, and "people are forwarding emails around."

Louis, on the other hand, was on the British TV show "The One Show" in January promoting his debut album "Walls," and also had this to say about the reunion, "I think it'll happen at some point, we'd be stupid not to."

One Direction Members Now

Since the group parted ways, each member of the band launched their solo careers.

Harry Styles released two albums, and the first one "HS" became the ninth global best-selling album of 2017 with a million copies of sales, and his sophomore album "Fine Line" sold 393,000 copies and 109 million online streams. "Fine Line" is considered the third-best debut album of 2019.

Niall Horan released "Flickr" in 2017 and "Heartbreak Weather" in 2020. His second album scored his first Solo UK Number 1 album, while the first album became a platinum-selling debut album in the US.

Liam Payne released an EP in 2018 and a full album called "LP1" in 2019. His debut album may take a minute to arrive though the songs are far different from 1D songs we used to know.

Louis Tomlinson had different singles released since the band's hiatus, but it was only in 2020 when he released his album "Walls."

Zayn Malik released "Pillowtalk" in 2016 after he departed from One Direction, and since that album, he also had other successful singles such as "Trampoline" and "Dusk til Dawn."

