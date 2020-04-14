Prevent Infection By Moisturizing Too! 5 Hand and Body Moisturizers From Amazon

During this quarantine period, we have a lot of time to indulge ourselves in much-needed self-care, and no routine is complete without a good old body moisturizer.

Whether you live in a cold or hot climate, it is important to keep your skin hydrated, glowing and moisturized all year round.

Just like the face, your body needs special attention, too! And as recommended by the dermatologists, it is best to apply body moisturizer and lotion immediately after taking a bath or shower while the skin is still damp.

This helps lock in the moisture, and it works best when the skin is already hydrated.

Aside from bathtime, it is also advisable to apply body moisturizers during and after air travel as the low cabin pressure can easily dry out your skin.

Moreover, getting that smooth and radiant skin should not cost you a fortune.

Without further adi, here are the top five hand and body moisturizers you can get from Amazon.

Hempz Fresh Coconut & Watermelon Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz products are perfect for those who have delicate and sensitive skin as it uses natural extracts like coconut oil and watermelon extracts.

This product is also fully packed with vitamins such as Vitamin A to rejuvenate the skin and Vitamin C for that youthful-looking glow.

It also helps moisturize and hydrate extremely dry skin.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Since it is fragrance-free, non-greasy and non-comedogenic, this product is great for dry skin and even those who have skin issues such as eczema.

This body lotion contains active naturals from oatmeal which can help restore skin's normal pH while leaving your skin moisturized for a full 24 hours.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

If you love multi-purpose products, you better add this to your cart because this lightweight moisturizer is suitable for the entire body and face. It even works wonders for dry hands!

During the cold months, your skin needs extra tender loving care, so after you shower, simply apply CeraVe on your damp body and this will leave your skin smooth and silky.

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

Who doesn't want to have a skin as soft as a baby?

Nivea products are known to cater to even those with ultra-delicate skin, as their products contain deep moisture serum and almond oil that intensively nourishes the skin for 48 hours. Add this to your night time regime to achieve that softer, more hydrated and better-looking skin the next day.





If you missed hitting the beach and having that sun-kissed glow, this product is perfect for you!

It will give you that natural-looking tan body without drying your skin, as it contains a blend of Vitamin E and antioxidants keeping skin nourished and moisturized all day long. However, it is advisable to prep your skin first by exfoliating before using the product for that.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles