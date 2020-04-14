Hypocrite Celebrities! Ricky Gervais Slams Celebs Complaning About Coronavirus Isolation

Ricky Gervais got so tired of hearing protests from privileged celebrities that he decided to shut them up by slamming them with his own words.

In his recent interview with The Sun, Gervais bravely castigated and scolded those rich stars who keep on mindlessly grumbling over their current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old "The Office" star said: "After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters."

Gervais went on and made those insensitive stars realize how the medical frontliners sacrifice their lives by going on duty for 14 hours straight and still have no complaints to raise.

The funnyman then imagined how he sees healthcare workers risk their health and families' welfare and got nothing but complaints in return.

"But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it," Gervais added.

After letting out his angry rant, the actor joked that compared to other celebrities' reactions, the lockdown is not too bothersome and tiring for him as he is not very sociable anyway in reality.

"I didn't go out much anyway, and there's always too much booze in the house," Gervais disclosed. "It's always been the 6pm watershed for as long as I remember. Obviously, I am looking at the watch."

This came after several celebrities whined online because of their "miserable lives" in isolation.

What The Cold-Blooded Celebs Did

Governments all over the globe required everyone to stay at home to help lessen the spread of the coronavirus disease. However, a lot of celebrities took their cringeworthy heartbreak stories online.

Last month, Sam Smith posted photos on Instagram showing his "pained expression" after he decided to stay inside his multi-million home "just to be safe."

The 27-year-old "Too Good at Goodbyes" hitmaker shared the update alongside the caption, "Stages of a quarantine meltdown."

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot also received massive backlash after she recorded a video of herself and other celebrities singing John Lennon's song "Imagine." Her action caused screenwriter Sophia Benoit to call them out online indirectly.

"imagine- IMAGINE-having $17 million dollars and thinking that making a video clip of you singing one line of a song would help anyone," Sophia wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres also joined the club after she referred to her home as a "jail" amid the stay-at-home order.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what it is," the 62-year-old "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host said in an episode filmed by her wife, Portia De Rossi. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay."

Immediately after the episode was aired, she got lambasted for the "unfunny and disrespectful" prison joke. To recall, Ellen also got slammed for complaining of being bored while lying on a couch amid the health crisis.

