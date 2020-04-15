Prince Harry Struggling With Coronavirus Quarantine? Piers Morgan Is FURIOUS!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, being on lockdown and leaving the United Kingdom in the middle of a health crisis is surely something that he did not sign up for.

Just like the rest of the world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are observing home quarantine in their new Los Angeles mansion, together with their 11-month-old sonArchie Harrison.

Having to spend most of his life in the U.K., the 35-year-old Duke will surely have a lot of adjustment to do living in his wife's native city. But Harry's close friend recently revealed that Queen Elizabeth II's grandson is finding his LA life a bit challenging, especially now in the middle of a global pandemic.

Challenging Times

In an interview with Radio Times, Prince Harry's good friend Dr. Jane Goodall claimed that the Duke finds his new life in California "a bit challenging."

Dr. Goodall, who is a conservationist that worked with Harry for previous projects in the past, also revealed that he has been in touch with the ex-royal couple since they left the United Kingdom.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Dr. Goodall said.

The 86-year-old primatologist also believes now that Meghan and Harry are leading an independent life, the Duke will give up his hobby of hunting simply because his wife is not in favor of the sport.

Challenging His Ass!

The recent revelation about Prince Harry's adjustment on his newfound LA life did not sit well with the Sussexes' number one critic in the British media. Piers Morgan once again slammed the Duke for his friend's statement that he is finding being on lockdown a bit challenging.

The 55-year-old broadcaster said, "Nobody wants to hear about Prince Harry's challenging life."

"I don't blame particularly...I don't think Harry and Meghan wanted to be on the front pages today; I think they probably just wanted to be quiet, but they're on the front pages because one of their friends had spoken to Harry and said he's finding it challenging," he added.

"Of course this grates because they are currently in a mansion, which they are probably not even paying for, in Malibu, in Los Angeles, self-isolating having to do nothing at all."

The veteran host also encouraged Meghan and Harry's friends not to give interviews and statements like this. He said that during a global crisis, people are not interested in hearing how the celebrities are struggling while inside their multi-million worth mansions.

The Good Morning Britain host's sentiment came after backing comedian Ricky Gervais, who slammed celebrities complaining about their ordeal during self-isolation.

Gervais criticized stars whining about being stuck in a mansion with a swimming pool as if it is the worst thing that could happen in their lives.

