Kylie Jenner Abuses Momager Kris Jenner's Good Will With THIS!

The famous momager Kris Jenner played a doting mother to her billionaire daughter in the recent sneak peek of their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The Kardashian matriarch appeared to be delighted taking care of Kylie Jenner after her LASIK surgery.

"She's a bit out of it, so I just want to make sure she's okay because the healthiest thing she can do right now is to get some rest," Kris mentioned in the confessional.

The Power Of The Tiny Bell

Since the beauty mogul's current state needs special attention, the 64-year-old reality star gave her daughter a "little bell" to ring whenever she needs something.

Lo and behold! Kylie wasted no time to put that bell to good use.

As soon as her mom nearly stepped out of her room, she immediately rang the bell and said: "Mommy? I just want some water in a glass...with some lemon."

And in just three seconds, Kris' youngest daughter summoned her again and requested for tacos.

The devoted mother headed to the kitchen and immediately prepared Kylie's request.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul discovered what the tiny bell could do so she kept on calling Kris. After her cooking session, Kris got the upper hand of the situation and decided to get some revenge.

It's Payback Time!

Due to Kylie's condition, she offered to feed her while in bed.

The mom-of-six teased her daughter by pulling the taco away right before she went for a bite.

"This is so weird," Kylie said while laughing.

Fans Reactions

"KUWTK" fans praised the momager for being thoughtful to her daughter.

"What a sweet Mom! I admire you a lot, a lot!" a fan wrote.

Another user posted: "Now I suddenly need a tiny bell. And a momager."

This is the second time the beauty mogul underwent corrective eye surgery. Last October, she and her longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou also underwent LASIK procedure.

The blonde bombshell documented the whole process and uploaded it on her Youtube channel.

Since Kylie and Stassie are known to be super extra at everything, the duo threw a party to celebrate their "birthday of sight."

The pair wore pink matching latex dresses with giant eyeballs on them.

"Happy LASIK day," Stassie said. Meanwwhile, the beauty mogul yelled: "My sight has been born it's my f*cking birthday."

"KUWTK" Gets Controversial

The latest season of "KUWTK" has made the headlines after Kim and Kourtney's infamous brawl that resulted to Kourt quitting the show.

"I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," Kourtney explained to her sisters, Kim and Khloe. "I think just now when I have something that is interesting to film or would feel excited to film, then I do that."

The Poosh founder added that another reason she left was to focus more on herself and her children--Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5).

