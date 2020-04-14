Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Reveal ‘EXTREME’ Side Effects Of Coronavirus Drug

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first Hollywood celebrities to test positive for coronavirus.

After more than a month fighting and recovering from the disease, Rita has now opened up about their experience battling with the dreaded virus.

Rita Wilson Details "Extreme" Side Effects Of Chloroquine

In her first post-coronavirus interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Rita shared that after being diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia, they were given chloroquine as a treatment.

The chloroquine phosphate is an anti-malaria medication that is now being utilized to treat the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, Wilson revealed there were "extreme" side effects of taking the controversial drug.

"I was very tired. I felt extremely achy," Rita shared. "Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realize I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time."

The "Forrest Gump" star, on the other hand, displayed milder symptoms than her wife and did not experience high fever or loss of taste and smell.

The mom-of-two added that she became "completely nauseous" and experienced vertigo and weakened muscles while on medication.

Miracle Drug

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that there is no definitive evidence that this controversial drug will work, Wilson also warned the public to be "very considerate about this drug" as its safety is still unknown.

Chloroquine gained a lot of attention from the public after U.S. President Donald Trump called it as a "game-changer" that has shown "very, very encouraging results."

However, scientists and infectious disease experts mentioned that it is too early to say that they have found the key to end the increasing number of COVID-19 cases around the world. Experts need to "continue to conduct research to find out what works," says former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Hanks And Wilson's Shocking Announcement

In mid-March, the "Cast Away" star took to Twitter to confirm their diagnosis.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks wrote. "We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

The pair were said to be in Gold Coast, Australia to shoot for an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks was set to play Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker while the 28-year-old Austin Butler would be the "King of Rock and Roll."

In the wake of the Hanks' positive test, Warner Bros. Entertainment released an official statement saying that the company was "working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual."

Furthermore, two weeks after their treatment in Australia, Hanks and Wilson returned to the U.S and reassured the fans that they are in a much stable condition. Nonetheless, the noted that they would still practice social distancing.

