Royal Effect: How Meghan Markle's Wedding Changed The Life Of Idris Elba's Wife

Unknowingly, Meghan Markle inspired Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Elba, after they invited them to attend her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

In May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged their vows at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, wherein Idris Elba and Sabrina were among the guests of the royal couple.

But for the model, Meghan's wedding was not an ordinary event at all since it became a game-changer that helped her in her career.

In her interview with Sunday Times Style Magazine, Idris' wife, who contracted coronavirus disease last month, said that walking into the spring nuptials as it got televised all over the world turned the "Sabrina from Vancouver" to "I don't even know what to call it now."

"Every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV - and I don't even know how to explain that feeling," Sabrina exclaimed after learning that over 1.9 billion people around the globe saw her attending the former "Suits" actress' special day.

The 32-year-old housewife went on and recalled how her phone almost exploded as it kept on vibrating after they appeared on TV.

According to Sabrina, her phone had never been that busy that she felt it continuously moving and vibrating inside her bag during the ceremony. However, she refused to check on it out of respect.

Meanwhile, her husband Idris did not only attend the event as a guest but also as a DJ.

In his interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, he revealed that Meghan sent him a playlist to keep the wedding guests of the royal couple dancing the night away.

How Did They Make It To The Wedding?

It somehow surprised royal watchers to see Idris and Elba in one event as Kate Middleton, Prince William, the Beckhams, and Oprah Winfrey.

But the 47-year-old "The Mountain Between Us" actor seemed to have a deeper connection with Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, more than anyone could ever imagine.

In reality, his fans would not be able to know the actor he is now without the help of the heir to the throne.

Back in 2013, Idris revealed that Prince Charles' charity, The Prince's Trust, pushed him to do better to become an actor.

"I left school at 16 with dreams of attending the National Youth Music Theatre but was disheartened when I realised how much it would cost," the "Dark Tower" star told the Mirror that year.

"It was The Prince's Trust who made it possible. They gave me a £1500 grant and set me on the path that would eventually change my life."

Since then, he became a Prince's Trust ambassador. Until now, he assists the charity to provide grants to young people who are experiencing economic hardship just like how he experienced before.

Idris also previously opened up about how he admired the Duchess of Sussex as a member of the royal family. The actor once told Sky News that he saw Meghan as a role model -- regardless of her color and race.

