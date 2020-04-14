Queen's Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth II DEVASTATED Over Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only ones who feel devastated after Megxit. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II is also experiencing the heartbreaking after-effects of their departure.

Queen Elizabeth II, as the longest-reigning Queen in the history of the British monarchy, surely accomplished so much over her 68 years of reign. In fact, she has been recognized for saving the palace from destruction numerous times in her lifetime.

However, her life experiences did not make her immune to heartbreaks, as she reportedly felt so down watching her grandson Prince Harry and his family with Meghan Markle and Archie leave the monarchy.

Speaking with The New Yorker, the former press officer at Buckingham Palace, Dickie Arbiter, imagined how Her Majesty witnessed the family-of-three "disappearing into the sunset."

"It is sad for the Queen - at ninety-three, the last thing she wants to see is her family disappear into the sunset," the royal commentator said.

Despite years of seeing how people come and go, Megxit was a sad moment for Queen Elizabeth II, most especially since will be celebrating her 94th birthday this year without Prince Harry for the first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement about their desire to give up their senior royal titles in January truly shocked the Queen and the enitre Firm.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to live their lives without having the royal family around did not only affect Queen Elizabeth II but also all of U.K.

"It is also a letdown for the British people," Arbiter said, expressing the disappointment of the British people over Megxit. "But the British people are stoic, and they get on with it. And, if that's what Harry and Meghan want, good luck to them."

Soon after Megxit, the royal couple relocated with their 11-month-old son Archie in Los Angeles where Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, resides.

However, it has been reported that the two are having a hard time while they are on lockdown. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II -- who they left devastated in the U.K. -- is dealing with the heartbreak, too.

Queen Got The "Loneliest Job" Ever?

From Feb. 6, 1952, Her Majesty learned that accepting the crown came with great responsibility and suffering. Throughout the years, she remained silent and did everything to keep the royal family together -- even it meant sacrificing her own good.

Previously, royal biographer Penny Junor spoke up and revealed that Queen Elizabeth II's job as a monarch is the loneliest job ever, especially considering all the problems and burdens she needed to carry alone.

"I do not know how the Queen coped with all those catastrophes. Being Queen, being monarch, is a very lonely job," Junor said. "People up and down the country admire her, even Republicans admire her - they may dislike the principle, but they cannot fault the woman."

Underneath everything, however, the Queen is still a woman who is capable of feeling everything an ordinary person does. And Megxit, indeed, is one of the issues of the royal family that broke her heart both as a leader and as the head of a family.

