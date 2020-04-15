Not Just Soap: 5 More Products You Need to Protect Yourself Against Covid-19 Virus

Taking care of yourself from the COVID-19 should not only include the use soaps to wash your hands. To maximize the protection, there are several other products (which can be found on Amazon) that you can benefit from while the coronavirus pandemic is still going on.

Many medical centers and health organizations have been recommending everyone to wash their hands regularly so that they can stop the spread of the coronavirus. While it has been proven effective, we all know that we cannot always look for a comfort room where you can wash your hands as frequently as possible.

Aside from always spending your time looking for a source of water and soap, you can use these five products from Amazon to help you prevent and at least lessen the spread of the virus anywhere.

Goli Nutrition's World's First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can still achieve clear skin and healthy body at the same time with this supplement from Goli Nutritions.

Each bottle of Goli vitamins contains Apple Cider Vinegar-flavored gummies that can be taken by anyone, most especially those people who are into a vegan diet.

Aside from detoxifying your body, Goli can also offer you better digestion while increasing your immunity so you can fight the coronavirus and lower the possibility of it incubating inside your body.

These gummies are also packed with Vitamins B12 and B9, so that is truly a lot of benefits in one bottle!

Febreze AIR Effects Air Freshener Heavy Duty Crisp Clean, 8.8 oz

They say "prevention is better than cure." However, preventing bacteria and virus from staying on air can only be possible once you purchase and use Febreze's Air Effects.

This anti-bacterial air spray is made with two times OdorClear Technology compared to other products, which can help you totally eliminate the odor while cleaning the air.

Not only that, but this is also a 100 percent natural spray. It is safe to use in any part of your house even when you have your pets around. You can also spray this on any surfaces to complete your cleaning experience.

Spray Nine 26801 Heavy Duty Cleaner/Degreaser and Disinfectant - 1 Gallon

Now that the coronavirus disease is already widespread, it is only a must to keep your home clean all the time.

With Spray Nine's Cleaner and Disinfectant, you will surely feel like your home is newly-built once again, as it contains the perfect ingredients to achieve that professional-strength cleaning capacity.

Also, you will not need to pour the product over and over again since it will only take you one scrub to remove the tough soils from any surfaces.

Aside from the stains, it can also kill bacteria and viruses in 45 seconds, so it is indeed the perfect cleaning product for you!

EG Refreshing Hand Sanitizer Gel

Since there is a shortage of alcohol production, you may opt to use a hand sanitizer instead.

EG Refreshing Hand Sanitizer Gel acts like alcohol, too. But unlike the other one, it is quick-drying and can leave your skin moisturized all day long.

In addition, it is also capable of removing 99.9 percent of harmful germs and viruses off of your and your family's skin, protecting you from harmful bacteria every day.

Hywean Wet Wipes

If you are in a hurry and you feel like carrying a bottle of alcohol or a sanitizer is a bit of a hassle for you, can just slide a pack of Hywean Wet Wipes onto your bag and you are good to go!

Each order of this product comes with six packs of wet wipes with 10 sheets per pack. Every wipe is 75 percent saturated, so using it will not be a problem since it is soft to your skin and comfortable to use.

Aside from using it to clean your hands, you can also use this to clean non-porous surfaces.

