Royal Servant? Meghan Markle Once Made SHOCKING Comparison To Royal Life

Meghan Markle never thought how unglamorous the royal life would be until she lived it.

In a recently unearthed article, the Duchess of Sussex once compared royal life as that of a civil servant. The only difference is that hers came with a tiara.

According to royal writer Ashley Pearson in an interview with Market Watch last January, Meghan was the mastermind behind the Sussexes' decision to leave the royal family. Accoridng to her, Meghan failed to realize what royal life was about.

"She had no idea how un-glamorous it really is to be a royal and, when she found out she would be a civil servant in a tiara, she was like, 'no way,'" Pearsone explained.

A Voiceless Life

The Duchess of Sussex has always been known to be politically driven, even before she joined the Firm. For example, she once voiced out what she thought of President Donald Trump. She called him "misogynistic" and his political leadership "divisive."

Meghan Markle also championed women's rights and was an avid supporter of climate change movements. When she married into the royal family, she did not expect her life to take a 360-degree turn.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote a report in January of this year about the Duchess of Sussex. He said that Meghan Markle did not want to be a "voiceless figurehead."

However, Buckingham Palace disputed the comparison between what the royals do and what civil servants are for.

The Sunday Times wrote in 2019 that there have been various times when the two expressed their desire to work abroad, for example as governor-general in Australia or Canada.

However, the palace rejected such ideas, emphasizing that senior royals are not comparable to that of civil servants.

Writer Tom McTague pointed out in his article in "The Atlantic" in January that the social issues Meghan were advocating for were never apolitical as she thought they were.

Furthermore, McTague explained: "Another problem the pair appear not to understand is their desire to be progressive - but seemingly without the controversy and criticism that comes from taking a stance on issues of public debate."

At some point, McTague revealed that both Harry and Meghan needed to understand that being progressing is never an apolitical act.

"These issues, which the couple has voiced their opinion on, come with real, important and political questions attached," McTague furthered.

He pointed out that the issues that Meghan raised were all pointing to politics. Who is expected to solve the problem? What could have been done?

"All the answers that they were looking at were all political," the writer added.

Sadly, as members of the royal family, they were expected to remain politically neutral. This must-have surprised Meghan and got her feeling frustrated.

Was It Really A Surprise?

Meghan Markle is believed to be the strong force behind the Sussexes leaving the royal family. Some might say their announcement to leave the royal family came as a surprise, but experts think they left hints for many months before.

The catalyst to the so-called "Megxit" could not take being silenced amid all the political issues of the world. And so she took herself, her husband and their son away from the royals. They are now living life in Los Angeles.

Although they have yet to re-establish themselves and their charity work, they have started the groundwork by telling the world about the Archewell Charity Foundation. Their proactive work to help improve the world will all be represented by this new branding.

Meghan and Harry had to give up their former brand Sussex Royal as part of their Megxit agreement. And although they have to start from scratch, the couple remains hopeful that they would be able to continue to implement "world change."

