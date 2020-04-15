Demi Lovato Breaks Silence About Fake Friendship With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have known each other since they were seven years old. After years in the industry, they have blossomed into successful and independent women.

The public has witnessed how Gomez and Lovato dealt with similar challenges in terms of fame and career, as well as their complicated on-and-off friendship.

However, the "Sorry Not Sorry" artist broke her silence during her recent Harper's Bazaar cover interview and revealed how her relationship with her fellow Disney alum has evolved over the years.

The 27-year-old pop star confessed that she's no longer in contact with Selena as well as her "Camp Rock" co-stars, the Jonas Brothers.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have a love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt," she explained. "I will always have l love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

The former teen stars first met in 2002 during the set of iconic children's TV series "Barney & Friends."

In 2008, the duo uploaded a video on Lovato's Youtube Channel, where Demi introduced the "Lose You to Love Me" star as her "best friend in the entire world."

However, there is no bad blood between Lovato and Gomez. They just chose to drift apart and remain civil with each other.

Renewed Friendship With Miley Cyrus

Although the former child stars are now living their lives separately, the former"X Factor" judge confirmed she's still close with another Disney alum, Miley Cyrus.

"I talk to Miley [Cyrus]," Demi told the outlet. "She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

A few weeks ago, Lovato served as a guest in Cyrus' daily afternoon show called "Bright Minded: Live With Miley," where Lovato opened up about their renewed friendship.

She recalled the ups and downs of their relationship and a period when they became very distant from each other.

"I wish I could've been there, but I didn't know and I feel like we've gone through times where we're closer and then distant and that's fine, that's what friends do. I just wish I could've been there for you," Lovato told Cyrus.

Demi Lovato's Rumored Boyfriend Max Ehrich

The "Give Your Heart a Break" star, who has been vocal about her sexual preferences, described herself as "fluid."

She sees herself having a family of her own with two or three kids, regardless if she will end up a man or a woman.

Furthermore, three months after her split with model Austin Wilson -- whom she dated for a month -- it was reported that she is in a relationship with "The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich and that they have been quarantining together.

Just recently, the Disney alum accidentally appeared in Ehrich's Instagram live. While the actor was on his piano, Lovato casually walked into the frame and it was too late when she realized he's on a live stream.

