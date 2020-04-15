Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Need to Rework On THIS After Covid-19 Crisis

None of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans for their charity will work it seems. As such, the two plans to do some rethinking of their future goals when it comes to Archwell, given that the coronavirus will certainly have changed the world when the crisis is over.

According to Royal expert Maggie Rulli, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be doing some changing and replanning on their charity work because the coronavirus would create some unforeseen opportunities for them to tap.

Ms. Rullie explained, "I'm curious how much the coronavirus will change what Meghan and Harry will do." She added, "There are plenty of charities that need attention right now, and many of the young royals and the Royal Family are paying attention to the immediate needs of during this crisis."

The expert claimed that after the health crisis, there would be several new types of opportunities and chances for people when going forward. The two should be proactive. They must think about what these changes can possibly and how they can make sure their charity would have of value.

Rulli added that the present crisis is unprecedented in modern history. For the first time ever, the world - or everyone it in, just stops. People are presently for sure, doing a lot of rethinking on how they had been living their life and how they will live their life. This includes how people are rethinking they would travel.

The couple's new charity can thrive if Meghan Markle would change some of her priorities and visions. Rulli said it is apparent that charity work is Markle's passion, but her vision has always been of female and youth empowerment. These will be naturally continued as they are necessary, but the expert claimed that there is a possibility that the COVID-19 can change what she is going to work on.

At present, charities are not really doing fine. They rely on donations from wealthy individuals or from people passionate about helping, but with the pandemic, donations would have naturally declined. Some of them are struggling to keep open and help others more in need.

This is why the couple's new charity came at quite a weird timing.

Moreover, given their own individual circumstances - Prince Harry jobless in the United States and Meghan Markle still trying to re-enter Hollywood, people do not think their charity is meant to be non-profit. According to the Independent UK, there is a perception now that the two have to earn massive incomes just to cover their own security costs. Would Archwell really help or profit behind people's back? Would it perpetuate social inequality just for it to keep running?

"At the very moment of claiming financial independence, the Sussexes are taking pains to distance themselves from the unroyal grubbiness of having to work for a living," the writer surmised.

There are contrasting views of the charity. Rulli was positive it can tap into the new opportunities for growth that the ending of coronavirus would bring, while the piece from Independent UK ears the worst. It remains to be seen what kind of future Archwell will have in the hands of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

READ MORE: Not Meghan Markle! Princess Beatrice the Selfish Royal During COVID-19 Crisis, Public Says

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles