Royal Trouble: Prince Harry Facing Stressful Phase With Meghan Markle

It has been almost two weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew from Canada to Los Angeles, but recent confession reveals that their big Hollywood move has not been that smooth, especially to the 35-year-old Duke.

A few days before Megxit become official, Prince Harry, Meghan, and their 11-month-old son Archie boarded a private plane to start their new life in Meghan's native city.

While sources said that the Sussexes are more relaxed now adjusting to their newfound private and independent life, an insider revealed that the transition has been rather tough for Prince Harry.

"Things have been stressful for Prince Harry since his move. It hasn't been easy," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

Harry's exit has been more difficult due to the global pandemic brought by the coronavirus. It was made worse when his 71-year-old father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Duke of Sussex is worrying about the rest of the royals in the U.K., the source said that his focus right now is to lead a life that is best for his own family.

Lack Of Purpose

Meanwhile, a royal expert thinks that the post-royal transition has been particularly difficult for Harry since he feels he lacks purpose in his new reality.

Speaking to "ROYALS" podcast, commentator Angela Mollard expoundsed on how Harry might be feeling useless in his post-royal life.

"She said, 'I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch. Though I think he's finding life a bit challenging right now,'" Mollard said, quoting the recent interview of Meghan and Harry's good friend, Dr. Jane Goodall.

The royal commentator said that while the climatologist could be referring to the challenge brought by coronavirus pandemic, she thinks that the statement is quite vague.

"I think that it suggests a lot about the life that they've chosen for themselves, the fact they've broken away from the Royal Family at a time when the rest of the Royal Family are arguably more purposeful and necessary than ever," Mollard added.

"It's very difficult for Harry, his whole purpose in life was to serve, he was dutiful," she furthered.

The royal expert claimed that the fact that Harry is living a purposeless life right now could really be a challenge since he was born, raised and trained to dedicate his life to royal duties.

"But the fact that he doesn't have that purpose at the center of his life would be incredibly challenging," Mollard continued.

Harry's New Life

Apart from living in a different country with a totally different culture, Prince Harry might also drop one hobby to please his 38-year-old wife.

In her interview with Radio Times, Dr. Jane Goodall believes that the Duke's hunting days could be over since Meghan doesn't really support it.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, has been campaigning against illegal wildlife trade and advocating the conservation of endangered species, but they still hunt from time-to-time.

