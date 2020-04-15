DJ Khaled Gets Trolled For Messy Quarantine Hair -- Reacts!

It seems like DJ Khaled cannot shout "Messy hair, don't care!" anymore after his followers called him out because of his messy quarantine look.

On Sunday, DJ Khaled gifted his 19.2 million Instagram followers a family Easter photo. The 44-year-old record executive posed with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two sons -- three-year-old Asahd and three-month-old Alam.

His quarantine look grabbed more attention after he mentioned it on the caption, writing, "Blessing from the KHALED FAMILY and WE THE BEST FOUNDATION @wethebestfdn LOVE ALWAYS! I need a haircut lol."

The photo, which has now over 650,000 likes, invited a lot of commenters who trolled DJ Khaled.

One fan said, "Damn this picture is going to be history first time Khaled with no fresh cut."

"Covid looks like it's taking a toll on Dj Khaleds health man he looks stressed," another follower wrote. "Big homie looking rough."

Meanwhile, some fans also shared their struggles of not being able to visit a salon or a shop to groom themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

A day later, DJ Khaled posted a photo collage on Instagram, showing side-by-side his previous well-groomed hair and his current hair amid the quarantine period.

"THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH ! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol," he captioned the post. "Quarantine alert. Im get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned! I NEED MY BEARD OIL! Lol!"

While everyone else has called him out for his current look, Tamar Braxton stood for him and reminded him not to be so stressed about his hair. The 43-year-old singer then assured that he is not the only one who has "that look."

"Our family loves us anyway and right now, that's was matters! Be tore up in peace," Braxton said

Although he is the only one who stole people's attention because of his shaggy look, a lot of celebrities actually experienced the same fate, but they all took a step to build their own home-based salons.

Celebrities' At-Home Haircuts

Since no one can easily roam around yet, most celebrities chose to fix their hair at home -- and the results surprised them!

On March 19, Pink's family all had quarantine haircuts. She started with her husband, Carey Hart. The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer posted a video of her trimming Hart's hair using a buzzer.

"We're goin' Full Metal Jacket people," the singer said in the background. "When you can't get to a barber, you just get rid of it."

Pink also went twinning with her husband after she gave herself a trim, but it did not end up well.

Meanwhile, David Foster appeared on her wife's Instagram Live on April 1. The 70-year old musician received a quick clean trim so he would no longer look like Albert Einstein.

"She did a great, great job," Foster complimented Katharine McPhee for his new quarantine hair. "My hair was getting so long. I was starting to look like Einstein!"

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles