Michael Buble Gets MASSIVE Backlash After Pushing, Elbowing Wife

Michael Buble faced massive backlash after he got caught in the act abusing his wife by pushing and elbowing her.

Since the home quarantine orders took effect, Michael and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have been offering their fans weekly Instagram livestreams.

However, their online show on April 12 drew condemnation after the 44-year-old "Save The Last Dance For Me" singer allegedly displayed abusive behavior during that stream.

In the video, Michael can be seen elbowing his wife in her side as soon as she started to speak over him. She immediately said her sorry for "interfering" before the singer grabbed her again and pulled her closer to give her a rough hug. A few moments later, Luisana tried to fix his hair, but he abruptly stopped her.





Similar clips from the past have surfaced, and the actress has put out a statement denying the allegations. Michael Bublé is currently under fire due to a recent IG live in which he forcefully grabbed his wife Luisana Lopilato after she talked over him.Similar clips from the past have surfaced, and the actress has put out a statement denying the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MGtPJfx42o — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 12, 2020

After the clip emerged online, a lot of fans called out Michael for his aggressive and abusive behavior.

Aside from the recent incident, the "A Russell Peters Christmas" star also previouldy ignited concerns after he told Luisana in one of their IG lives that he is going to kill her.

Because of these alarming incidents, many netizens took their troubles online and tried to get Michael's attention to teach him a lesson.

One netizen who watched the whole video explained how the singer kept on putting his arm around her throat, showing how he is too dominant over him.

"I watched him with his glassy eyes and thought wtf, is he on something at noon. What a major D," the concerned netizen went on.

"This is troubling for many reasons. His immediate physical outburst and over affection after is worrisome as is her response. Her hands between her legs. The fading smile and vacant eyes. The apology. Y I K E S," another Twitter user said.

Wife Defended Michael

Meanwhile, while everyone online has been criticizing the "Haven't Met You Yet" hitmaker, his 32-year-old wife stood up and defended him.

On the actress' Instagram account, she wrote in Spanish a lengthy message in defense of Michael.

"It is incredible how some human beings are!" Luisana said on Sunday (April 12), according to UsWeekly's translation. "While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, [and] uncertainties of all kinds!"

The "Los que aman odian" actress added that she and her husband try so hard to stream every day so that they can share a little entertainment for everyone. But in return, they have to deal with malicious comments and criticisms made by people who "talk about anything and without knowing anything" about their family.

She posted another update on her social media account later that day, saying that she would choose Michael over and over again since she knows who he really is.

Luisana went on and called out the users who spread the clip online, saying that they are taking advantage of the pandemic to ruin their names.

"[These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don't allow it either," she ended her statement.

